Ghana to Refine Own Crude Oil From June

Ghana will begin refining its own crude oil locally in June, President John Mahama has announced, in a push to add value to its resources and cut reliance on imported fuels.

Speaking at the Ghana Diaspora Town Hall in London on Sunday, Mahama said a parcel of Ghanaian crude from the country’s own oil fields would be delivered to a local refinery for processing in June. “We are about to make history again,” he told the audience, recalling that the country refined locally during his first term but that the practice lapsed after he left office. He named the facility as the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR).

For decades, Ghana has exported crude while importing refined fuels at considerable cost, a model Mahama argued effectively ships jobs, technology and economic opportunity abroad. Refining at home, he said, would let the country capture more value, retain foreign exchange, strengthen local supply chains and create jobs, and he insisted the cycle of exporting raw crude only to import finished products must change.

The president also pointed to fresh upstream commitments. He said ENI would invest a further US$1.5 billion in the Offshore Cape Three Points (OCTP) field to lift oil and gas output. He added that Jubilee Field partners had agreed to invest US$2 billion in drilling new wells, and that a World Bank guarantee underpinning gas supply had been restored to its full US$500 million from zero, expanding the gas available for power generation.

Mahama tied the refining plan to a wider value addition drive across the economy. Citing minerals, he noted that Ghana exports raw gold, manganese and bauxite for processing abroad, then imports the higher value finished goods at a premium, creating jobs in other economies. He called for deliberate moves up the value chain through manufacturing, agro processing, mineral beneficiation, fertiliser and petrochemical production, food processing and industrial parks.

The plan carries weight because the Tema refinery had been shut for years, and its restart signals a revival of Ghana’s downstream sector. The June delivery is being cast as a symbolic step toward self reliance and industrialisation, though its lasting impact will depend on sustained feedstock, financing and refinery capacity.