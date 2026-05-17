Fire Guts Girls Dormitory at Talensi Deaf School

Fire destroyed the female dormitory of the Gbeogo School for the Deaf in the Talensi District of Ghana’s Upper East Region early Sunday morning, leaving students displaced and the school community in shock.

The blaze broke out at approximately 5:00 a.m. while many students were sleeping outside because of the hot weather. Eyewitnesses said those outside were alerted when flames engulfed the dormitory block.

A scene visit confirmed that one main girls’ dormitory had been completely gutted, with only metal bed frames left standing. The house mother’s room and adjoining rooms within the dormitory block were also destroyed, with nothing salvaged from those sections. Other parts of the building sustained significant damage from the heavy fire.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) responded and brought the blaze under control. The cause of the fire remains unknown and investigations are expected to follow.

Staff and students were in a somber mood following the incident. The few belongings evacuated before the fire spread lay outside the destroyed dormitory under the open sky.

School authorities declined to comment publicly, saying they were awaiting authorization from their superiors before speaking on the matter. Talensi District Chief Executive John Millim Nabwomya visited the scene shortly after the incident to assess the damage firsthand.

The school serves students with hearing impairment, a population that faces heightened risk in emergency situations. Authorities have not yet announced temporary accommodation arrangements for the displaced students.

This is a developing story. Further details will be added as they become available.