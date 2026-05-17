Big Push Road Project Transforms Afienya Community Life

Rehabilitation work on the long-neglected 16.80-kilometre Afienya-New Jerusalem-Apolonia road is underway under Ghana’s Big Push initiative, bringing relief to communities that endured years of isolation and economic hardship caused by the deteriorating stretch.

The road connects Apolonia township to Oyibi, Ashaiman, Adenta, Madina and Aburi, and also serves as an alternative corridor for travellers heading from Hohoe toward Madina without using the Tema motorway. Community leaders say its prolonged poor state effectively cut residents off from essential services and commercial activity.

Daniel Asante, Head of the Afienya New Jerusalem Residents Association, said the community waited for years before the current intervention. “The state of the road was terrible, very bad,” he said, noting that residents welcomed the inclusion of the project under the Big Push initiative.

The consequences of the neglect extended beyond inconvenience. Residents previously recounted to TV3 News that a community member died after he could not be transported to hospital on time because of the road’s condition. Businesses along the stretch also shut down as customers and drivers avoided the route entirely.

Since construction began approximately five months ago, the road has become passable for all vehicle types, including smaller cars previously unable to navigate the terrain. Business owners say foot traffic and commercial activity are beginning to recover. Many are urging the contractor to apply bitumen and gravel to accelerate the full restoration.

Dust from ongoing construction remains the most pressing complaint among drivers and traders, who are appealing to the contractor to water down the road surface consistently to limit disruption.

The community is watching the project closely and expects delivery on schedule, to standard and with minimal further setback after years of waiting.