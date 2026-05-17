Ghana’s Numbers Look Good. But Is the Economy Actually Healing?

By Dr. Sam Ankrah, May 2026

Inflation down from a peak of 54% to 3.4% by April 2026. The cedi appreciating. GDP growing at 6%. Interest rates on a sustained downward path. On paper, Ghana’s economic turnaround reads like a textbook recovery. International institutions have applauded, credit ratings have been upgraded, and IMF reviews have passed with broadly satisfactory marks.

But there is a question that statistics, press releases, and programme reviews rarely answer: who actually feels this?

For the market woman in Kumasi, the carpenter in Tamale, or the graduate in Accra who has spent two years looking for work, the macroeconomic narrative and the lived experience remain stubbornly disconnected. Understanding why that gap exists, and whether it is closing, is perhaps the most important economic question Ghana faces right now.

From Crisis to Stabilisation: The Numbers in Context

Ghana’s 2022 crisis was severe by any measure. Inflation peaked at 54% in late 2022. The cedi lost more than half its value against the dollar in that year alone. The debt-to-GDP ratio reached 92.4%, international reserves were depleted, and the country lost access to international capital markets. By December 2022, Ghana had approached the IMF for support.

The three-year Extended Credit Facility arrangement, approved in May 2023 for approximately 3 billion USD, set Ghana on a path of fiscal consolidation, monetary tightening, and comprehensive debt restructuring. The results on the headline indicators have been striking.

Ghana’s annual inflation rate, which had hit 54% in late 2022, has been on a downward trajectory for fifteen consecutive months. By March 2026, it had eased to 3.2%, the lowest reading since the country’s 2021 statistical rebasing. In April 2026, it ticked slightly higher to 3.4%, driven largely by fuel costs, while food inflation remained relatively contained at 2.2%. The Bank of Ghana, recognising the progress, has cut its policy rate by a cumulative 650 basis points since its easing cycle began, bringing it to 21.5% which is still high by global standards, but markedly lower than the peak.

GDP growth has also been solid. Ghana’s economy grew 5.8% in 2024 and accelerated to 6% in 2025, driven primarily by services, agriculture, and strong gold exports. In the fourth quarter of 2025 alone, GDP expanded 5.8%, up from 4% in the same period of 2024. The services sector contributed over 63% of total growth in that quarter, expanding by 8.6%. The debt-to-GDP ratio has improved dramatically, falling from 92.4% at the height of the crisis to around 53% as of mid-2025, which is a significant achievement underpinned by debt restructuring and stronger-than-expected economic output.

By any reasonable measure, stabilisation has occurred.

The Mechanism Matters: How Inflation Was Tamed

What is less discussed is how inflation was brought down, because the mechanism carries consequences that are just as important as the outcome.

Inflation in Ghana was not defeated by cheaper production, improved supply chains, or expanded domestic output. It was tamed through a combination of aggressive monetary tightening which suppressed consumer demand, fiscal consolidation that cut government expenditure, a stronger cedi that reduced the cost of imports, and the simple reality that, at 54% inflation, many Ghanaians had already dramatically reduced their purchasing power.

The IMF’s own fifth review, completed in December 2025, noted that headline inflation fell “due to cedi appreciation and fiscal and monetary policy tightening.” The World Bank’s poverty assessment was even more direct, noting that inflation, especially on food, continued to affect households’ purchasing power even as the headline rate declined. Food makes up 43% of Ghana’s consumer price index basket, and it was the food price surge of 2022 and 2023 that most brutally compressed household budgets for ordinary Ghanaians, particularly in rural areas and urban peripheries where incomes are most vulnerable.

This is the distinction economists often leave out of stabilisation narratives: there is a difference between inflation falling because goods became cheaper to produce, and inflation falling because people can no longer afford to buy as much. Ghana’s disinflation has features of both, but the latter has played a significant role. When demand is crushed, prices stabilise. But that is not the same as prosperity returning.

The Poverty Numbers Tell a Different Story

Headline growth numbers mask a more difficult picture at the household level.

The World Bank’s Macro Poverty Outlook projected that poverty measured at the Lower Middle Income Country line of 4.20 USD per day would still affect 53.3% of Ghanaians in 2025, down from 57.2% the year before, a meaningful improvement, but still representing more than half the population. The same analysis noted that the IMF programme’s fiscal adjustment measures including electricity tariff increases and expenditure controls risked “delaying poverty reduction if the impacts on the poorest are not well mitigated.”

Youth unemployment paints an even starker picture. The Ghana Statistical Service reported in its 2025 Productivity Statistics Report that overall unemployment after the COVID-19 pandemic remained within the range of 11.3% to 14.7%, with rates considerably higher among young people. Among those aged 20 to 24, the unemployment rate stood at 36.6% as of 2023 data which is more than one in three young adults in that age bracket without work. The same report found that over a quarter of all youth aged 15 to 24 were unemployed, amounting to approximately 754,000 young people seeking jobs but unable to find them. A further 1.25 million young Ghanaians were classified as NEET (not in employment, education, or training).

These are not small or peripheral numbers. They represent a structural labour market failure that coexists with the impressive GDP growth figures, because economic growth driven primarily by services, gold exports, and information and communication does not automatically generate the mass employment that Ghana’s youth population needs. Services can grow without employing the 1.25 million idle young people in Accra’s suburbs or the northern regions. Gold can be exported without providing livelihoods for communities far from the mines.

The Manufacturing Question

Central to Ghana’s long-term economic health is the question of what the country actually produces.

Manufacturing’s contribution to GDP stood at approximately 11.23% as of 2023, according to World Bank data which is a figure that has not fundamentally shifted in over a decade. The IMF notes that Ghana’s economy “remains dominated by services,” which represent nearly 46% of GDP, followed by industry at 31.3% and agriculture at 22.8%. The services sector’s dominance is not inherently problematic; services drive growth in many advanced economies, but in Ghana’s case, it often reflects an economy that imports a large share of what it consumes, spending foreign exchange on goods it could theoretically produce at home.

President John Mahama acknowledged this plainly in February 2026, telling business leaders that “macroeconomic stabilisation alone will not deliver long-term prosperity,” and setting a target to raise manufacturing’s contribution to GDP from around 10% to at least 15% by 2030, alongside the creation of 500,000 industrial jobs. He identified energy sector reform, accessible industrial financing, and infrastructure improvement as critical pillars. It was a frank acknowledgement that the economy’s current structure is insufficient, and that what has been achieved is stabilisation, not transformation.

The target is ambitious. Ghana’s import dependency particularly in food processing, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and construction materials means that every dollar spent on imported consumer goods is a dollar putting pressure on the cedi, adding to foreign exchange demand, and representing a domestic industry that does not yet exist. Tomato paste, onion processing, timber products, garments; these are industries that a country of 34 million people, with fertile land and a young workforce, ought to be producing competitively. The potential is not in dispute. The gap between potential and realisation remains wide.

The Debt Overhang: A Shadow on the Future

Ghana’s debt restructuring has been one of the most consequential economic events in its modern history. By 2025, the comprehensive process was nearly complete, with the World Bank reporting that negotiations on remaining external commercial debt which was less than 5% of total pre-restructuring debt were ongoing.

But debt restructuring has costs that unfold over years, not months.

The Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) of 2022 and 2023 imposed losses on pension funds, individual bondholders, banks, and insurance companies. While restructuring was necessary to prevent a complete fiscal collapse, its long-term effects on savings behaviour, financial sector confidence, and Ghana’s ability to mobilise domestic capital will take years to fully understand.

The IMF, in its December 2025 assessment, maintained that Ghana’s debt remains at “high risk of debt distress,” even as all headline indicators sit below their respective thresholds under the baseline scenario. The agency explicitly applied judgment to retain the high-risk assessment, citing “significant uncertainties surrounding commodity price and exchange rate movements and the still elevated rollover and IPP payment needs.” IPP (Independent Power Producer) obligations represent one of the most persistent structural drains on Ghana’s public finances. The energy sector’s legacy of excess capacity agreements, take-or-pay contracts, and accumulated arrears continues to require budgetary resources that could otherwise fund schools, hospitals, or agricultural programmes.

Critically, the IMF programme’s fiscal discipline requirements have led Ghana’s government to severely limit externally financed capital expenditure, according to the World Bank’s 2026 assessment. The disbursement ratio on the World Bank’s own IDA portfolio in Ghana fell to just 2.81% which is far below the prior year’s rate of 19.5%. Development spending has been constrained precisely to meet the primary surplus targets required under the IMF arrangement. This is the arithmetic of austerity: the numbers that look good at the macro level come at a cost to investment in physical and social infrastructure.

What Would Real Structural Transformation Look Like?

Stabilisation has bought Ghana time. The question is what that time is used for.

A genuinely transformed economy would look different from today’s in several measurable ways. Domestic manufacturing would contribute meaningfully more to GDP, reducing the import bill and creating employment along value chains rather than at the apex of resource extraction. Agricultural processing; converting cocoa, tomatoes, cashews, and other commodities into finished or semi-finished products before export would capture more value for Ghanaian producers and workers. Technical and vocational education would be receiving substantially more investment, aligning workforce skills with the productive sectors the economy needs to build. Credit would be flowing to small and medium enterprises at rates that reflect the lower policy rate, rather than remaining tightly held in a banking sector still nursing the wounds of the debt exchange.

None of these outcomes are impossible. Ghana has the human capital, natural resources, and institutional history to achieve them. But they require policy decisions that look beyond the next IMF review, and fiscal space that is currently limited by debt obligations and programme conditionalities.

The IMF growth projection for 2026 is 4.8%. That figure, if achieved, would represent a modest deceleration from 2025’s 6% which was a natural settling after the recovery bounce. Whether growth at that level translates into more jobs, higher real wages, lower food prices, and expanding domestic productive capacity depends entirely on the composition and direction of economic policy from this point forward.

The Bottom Line

Ghana’s stabilisation is real, and the people and institutions who achieved it deserve honest credit. Bringing inflation from 54% to 3.4% in roughly three years, restructuring a debt that had reached 92% of GDP, stabilising the cedi, and returning GDP growth to 6%, all while managing a contested election represents a significant accomplishment by any standard.

But stabilisation and transformation are not the same thing. The first is the precondition for the second. Ghana has achieved the precondition. The harder, longer, and more consequential work of building a productive economy that employs its youth, processes its own commodities, manufactures goods it currently imports, and distributes the benefits of growth beyond Accra’s business districts remains largely ahead.

The macroeconomic vital signs have stabilised. The economy’s deeper health is still a work in progress. The numbers in the press releases deserve acknowledgement. The people still waiting to feel them deserve urgency.

Sources: Ghana Statistical Service; Bank of Ghana; International Monetary Fund Fifth Review ECF Report (December 2025); World Bank Ghana Country Overview (2026); World Bank Macro Poverty Outlook (2025); IMF ECF Fourth and Fifth Review Statements (April and October 2025); Ghana Productivity Statistics Report (February 2025); Ghana Broadcasting Corporation; Ecofin Agency; Trading Economics.