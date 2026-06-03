Fifteen Killed As Truck And Bus Collide At Peki

Fifteen people died and 25 were injured in a crash between a truck and a passenger bus at Peki-Tsame in the Volta Region early on Tuesday.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said the collision happened at about 1 a.m. on June 2 near Peki Senior High School, when a Mercedes-Benz container truck travelling from Nkwanta to Accra ran head-on into a Mercedes-Benz passenger bus heading from Battor to Kabiti in the Oti Region.

Forty people were involved, the service said, made up of 21 males, 15 females and four children. Firefighters from the Peki Fire Station reached the scene quickly and freed 25 injured survivors, 23 adults and two children, who were taken to the Peki Government Hospital for treatment.

The 15 who died, nine males and six females, were handed to the Ghana Police Service and moved to the hospital mortuary. The Volta Regional GNFS public relations officer, ADO1 Hope Bedzrah, said preliminary findings point to a head-on collision, though investigators have yet to establish the full cause.

The GNFS offered condolences to the bereaved families and urged drivers to obey traffic rules, avoid reckless driving and stay alert. It noted that the Peki-Tsame stretch forms part of a busy corridor linking the Volta and Oti regions to Accra, carrying heavy passenger and cargo traffic.

The crash adds to mounting concern over road safety in Ghana, where speeding, dangerous overtaking and driver fatigue continue to feature in fatal accidents on major highways.