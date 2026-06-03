Cassie Ventura Leaves US Permanently After Diddy Settlement

Singer Cassie Ventura has left the United States and does not plan to return, according to a court declaration she filed on May 1.

In the filing, the 39 year old wrote, “I do not intend to move back to the United States.” She added that she remains a US citizen but no longer lives in California, and that she now resides abroad, although the documents do not say where. She said it would be easier to take part in legal proceedings in New York, where her lawyers are based.

Ventura submitted the declaration in connection with a civil lawsuit brought in California by Clayton Howard, a former male escort who has made allegations against both her and Sean “Diddy” Combs. Howard claims the former couple hired him for sexual encounters and that he suffered physical and psychological harm, including exposure to a sexually transmitted infection. He has also alleged a pregnancy that ended in abortion. Ventura disputes the claims.

Her lawyer, Melodie Han of Wigdor LLP, is seeking to have the case dismissed and has described Howard’s claims as a personal vendetta. In her response, Ventura cited a message she says Howard sent to her husband, Alex Fine, in 2023 that appeared to support her abuse allegations against Combs, which her team argues contradicts his current suit.

Ventura testified in the summer of 2025 at Combs’s federal criminal trial, describing an 11 year relationship she said was abusive. A jury acquitted Combs of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking but convicted him on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He is currently incarcerated.

She first sued Combs in November 2023, accusing him of years of abuse. He settled the suit while denying the allegations, and she said at the time that she had chosen to resolve the matter on terms that gave her some control. Reports put that payout at about $20 million. She is also said to have reached a separate settlement, reported at around $10 million, with the InterContinental Los Angeles hotel over a 2016 assault by Combs that security cameras captured.