FIFA Confirms US$12.5 Million Floor for Ghana at 2026 World Cup

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has officially approved a record $871 million financial distribution for the 2026 World Cup, guaranteeing Ghana and every other of the 48 participating nations a minimum of $12.5 million simply for qualifying.

The decision was confirmed by the FIFA Council at a meeting in Vancouver, Canada, on Tuesday, April 29, held two days before the 76th FIFA Congress. It marks a 15 percent increase on previously announced figures and is the highest financial distribution in the tournament’s history.

Under the revised structure, each qualified team will receive $2.5 million in preparation funding, up from $1.5 million at the 2022 edition in Qatar. Qualification bonuses have also been raised from $9 million to $10 million per team. An additional pool of more than $16 million will be distributed to cover delegation costs and expanded ticket allocations, bringing the total direct financial support available to each World Cup squad beyond the $12.5 million baseline.

For the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the announcement arrives at a critical moment. The Black Stars are making their fifth World Cup appearance in a demanding Group L alongside England, Croatia, and Panama, with their opening match on June 17 in Toronto. The GFA’s campaign budget, which covers player per diem, bonuses, accommodation, and operations, has been estimated at approximately $12.3 million for the tournament run, meaning FIFA’s guarantee effectively covers the full projected cost of participation.

Ghana can earn significantly more depending on how far the Black Stars advance. Teams eliminated in the round of 32 receive $11 million; a round-of-16 finish earns $15 million; and a quarterfinal appearance brings $19 million. The winner of the tournament takes home $50 million.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino pointed to the organisation’s commercial strength as the basis for the increased distributions. “FIFA is proud to be in its most solid financial position ever, enabling us to help all our Member Associations in an unprecedented way,” he said. “This is one more example of how FIFA’s resources are reinvested back into the game.”

FIFA projects revenues exceeding $11 billion from the 2026 tournament, which runs from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Despite the financial uplift, some European associations have flagged concerns about tax obligations, travel costs across three host nations, and the financial strain of early elimination from the expanded format.

For Ghana’s new head coach Carlos Queiroz, who was appointed on April 14 and unveiled in Accra on April 23, the confirmed financial package provides a clearer picture of the resources available to him as he assembles his squad for the tournament.