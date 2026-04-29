Albert Adomah Backs Dual Nationals for Black Stars World Cup Squad

Former Black Stars winger Albert Adomah has urged Ghana to open its doors to dual-nationality players ahead of the 2026 FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association) World Cup, while acknowledging the frustration of players who feel that places should be earned through the full qualifying campaign.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with 3Sports, Adomah drew on his own experience as a London-born player of Ghanaian descent who went on to earn 19 caps for the Black Stars, including appearances at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. His personal journey shapes a perspective that tries to hold together national pride, meritocracy, and fair treatment of long-serving players.

“For me it’s not difficult. If the player is available and he wants to come, then it should not be a problem,” Adomah said. “If they are Ghanaian, then you have to welcome them. That’s how I see them.”

He did acknowledge one area of nuance: players who bypassed the qualifying rounds entirely to join at the tournament itself occupy a different position. “I understand maybe they have not played the qualifiers and will be coming straight to the World Cup. Then that’s a different story,” he said, though he stopped short of saying such players should be excluded.

Adomah also recognised why established squad members might resent late arrivals competing for their spots. “I understand the frustration when you are playing and then someone just comes in and takes your place,” he said. “I understand that from the players’ point of view.”

Despite that, he argued the collective ambition of reaching the deep stages of the tournament must take precedence. “If the technical staff say these are the players that maybe can get us to the semifinals of the World Cup, then they should be welcome,” he said.

His comments come at a pivotal moment for Ghanaian football. The Black Stars have qualified for their fifth World Cup and been drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia, and Panama, with their opening match scheduled for June 17 in Toronto. Carlos Queiroz, who was appointed head coach on April 14 following the departure of Otto Addo, is currently assessing his squad options ahead of the tournament.

Among the dual-national players regularly linked with Ghana are Callum Hudson-Odoi of Nottingham Forest and Eddie Nketiah of Crystal Palace, both of Ghanaian descent and previously approached by the Ghana Football Association (GFA). Their potential inclusion remains a live conversation within Ghanaian football circles.

Adomah’s view is straightforward: “Every player who is a Ghanaian, it doesn’t matter if you play in Europe or wherever, if you are good enough and the coaches think you’re the best player in that team, you should be called up.”