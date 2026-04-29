Adams Denies Queiroz Earns US$100k Monthly as Black Stars Coach

Ghana’s Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Iddie Adams, has firmly rejected reports that newly appointed Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz is earning $100,000 per month, saying the circulating figure does not reflect the actual terms agreed with the experienced Portuguese manager.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme on Tuesday, April 28, Adams confirmed that Queiroz’s monthly salary falls below the reported amount but declined to state the exact figure, citing the fact that the full contract has yet to be finalised and signed.

“We are not paying him $100,000. We are not paying him up to that amount at all,” the minister said. “I will check the figures, because we have not finalised and signed the full contract and everything, so I cannot give the exact figure, but it’s not up to $100,000.”

He added that the specific terms would be made public before the start of the 2026 FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association) World Cup.

Adams also explained the rationale behind the short-term nature of the appointment, emphasising that speed was the overriding priority given the proximity of the tournament.

“We needed a coach who is ready to take the team because we know the World Cup is just around the corner. Whether local or foreign, the coach must be ready,” he said. “The condition we agreed was that we were going for a short-term contract, maximum four months, for the period of the World Cup, but performance will determine any further agreement.”

Queiroz, 73, arrived in Ghana on April 22 and was officially unveiled at the Alisa Hotel in Accra on April 23. He has since moved quickly, monitoring locally-based players during Black Galaxies camp sessions and embarking on a European tour where he met Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew and deputy captain Thomas Partey to begin building his relationship with key squad members ahead of the tournament.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) appointed Queiroz on April 14 to replace Otto Addo, who left the role following consecutive defeats to Austria and Germany during the March international break, despite having led the Black Stars to World Cup qualification.

Ghana are drawn in Group L at the 2026 World Cup alongside England, Croatia, and Panama. The Black Stars open their campaign against Panama on June 17 in Toronto, with further group matches against England on June 23 and Croatia on June 27. The tournament runs from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.