Fidelity Bank Meets The Press

One of Ghana’s leading indigenous Banks, Fidelity Bank, has held a one-day media engagement session for selected journalists and media practitioners from across the Volta Region in Ho, the regional capital. The Bank has been described as one of the country’s indigenous Ghanaian banks to have successfully pioneered agency banking in the country. It used the occasion to assure its customer base in the region and beyond of the Bank’s commitment and readiness to provide impactful banking services to the clients.

According to Mr. Eric Frempong Amponsah, Head of Brands and Corporate Communications at Fidelity Bank, the Bank has, over the years, concentrated its media activities and attention mostly in Accra, to some extent in Kumasi. He explained that in 2014, there was a policy change in such a decision hence the Bank’s move to reach out to the media in the regions to effectively and efficiently partner with members of the fourth estate of the realm to elicit the right feedback from their customers who are also scattered across the sixteen (16) regions of the country.

Mr. Amponsah said following the inception of the new policy to extend the Bank’s media engagement to the regions, journalists and media practitioners in Takoradi in the Western Region, Cape Coast in the Central Region, Sunyani in Brong Ahafo Region as well as Koforidua in the Eastern Region, have so far been sensitized on the activities of the Bank, adding that the feedback has been encouraging and rewarding. ‘Human relations is key, so we want to relate well and build partnerships with our media friends, ’ the Head, Brands and Corporate Communications added.

Mr. Amponsah rejected the age-old suggestion that Fidelity Bank is of Nigerian origin. According to him, the Bank is an indigenous Ghanaian financial institution with a customer base of more than 2.5 million people, most of whom are in the market space or base. The Bank has branches across the regions, including offices in Ho and Hohoe in the Volta Region.

He disclosed that in 2024, the Bank launched its Smart Account product targeted at low-income earners who, for some reason, are unable to visit the banking halls for business transactions. Fidelity Bank, he said, is the only Bank that has the ‘Yellow Save’ product with MTN Ghana, aimed at encouraging people to save with the Bank. ‘We have also introduced the BOSEA loan facility, which is digital on the country’s giant communication network, MTN, ‘ he emphasized.

Mr. Amponsah urged the media personnel in the region not to hesitate to reach out to the Bank with any feedback on their operations. He gave the assurance that the Bank would continue to impact the rural trader or businessman, or woman, whose contribution to the development of the economy cannot be overemphasized.

The journalists and media practitioners at the forum used the opportunity to ask several questions for which they received satisfactory answers to satisfactorily. They also pledged their support towards ensuring that the Bank thrives further in the region so that its impact can be felt more.

The Volta Regional Secretary of the Ghana Journalists’ Association (GJA), Mr. Lambert Atsivor, who is also a customer of the Bank, thanked the Management of the Bank for the opportunity created for the media to engage them. He described the meeting as welcoming and important and hoped that such engagements would continue in the coming years to further cement the bond of friendship and partnership between the media and the Bank in the region.

Mr. Frempong Amponsah was accompanied to the workshop by the Ho Branch Manager of the Bank, Ms. Stephanie Agbalenyo, a Corporate Communications Manager of the Bank, Ms. Sarah Ofori-Adjei, as well as Ms. Alberta Naa Dedei Dorcas Armah of Global Alliance, Accra.