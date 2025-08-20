Ghana Lawmaker Proposes Higher Waste Levy to Tackle Sanitation Crisis

A member of parliament is pushing for a major increase in Ghana’s sanitation levy to address a growing waste management crisis.

John Oti Bless, who chairs parliament’s Sanitation and Water Resources Committee, wants to raise the charge from 10 to 50 pesewas.

The proposal comes as districts struggle to manage waste following the cancellation of a key government contract with private waste company Zoomlion. Bless argues that without a dedicated funding stream, local assemblies cannot effectively tackle the country’s sanitation challenges.

“Unless we have a clear source of funding,” Bless told journalists, noting that his own district receives only 200,000 cedis annually for sanitation—an amount he called completely inadequate. His constituency faces significant waste management issues that cannot be addressed with current funding levels.

The increased levy would be specifically designated for sanitation projects and job creation through the National Youth Employment Agency. This ring-fenced approach aims to provide sustainable funding while creating employment opportunities in the waste management sector.

The proposal now awaits government consideration as Ghana continues to grapple with efficient waste disposal and urban sanitation management.