Central Tongu DCE Responds To Critics, Debunks ‘Unfounded Claims’

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Central Tongu in the Volta Region, Hon. Addison Dodzi Mornyuie, has described as baseless, unfounded and exceedingly misleading, some claims in the media space by elements in the district alleging that his office had acquired some pieces of furniture for the Assembly’s use at the cost of One Hundred and Twenty Thousand Ghana Cedis (Ghc120,000.00). According to the DCE, those behind such unfortunate reports have simply refused to acquaint themselves with the facts of the matter.

Responding to the issues in an interview with our news team at Mafi Adidome, Hon. Mornyuie explained that the procurement of such office chairs and conference hall seats was not only a necessary intervention to address long-standing inefficiencies within the Assembly’s operations but also a move to create an improved work environment for the staff of the District Assembly.

The DCE said when he assumed office as the head of the Assembly, there was an urgent need to equip the District Assembly Office with basic seats or furniture. The situation was so acute that staff were always compelled to use conference hall chairs in their offices for official purposes. In effect, therefore, the hall could not serve its official purpose because of a lack of furniture.

Mr. Mornyuie emphasized that it was against this background that the acquisition of such furniture was undertaken, aimed at providing dedicated seats for both the offices and the conference hall.

The DCE made it clear that the acquisition process followed due diligence and was not a unilateral decision. According to him, the procurement was carried out through the appropriate Management Committee structures, with the full involvement of the District Co-ordinating Director (DCD) as well as other relevant officers of the Assembly. ‘It was a collective decision, duly authorized and not at the personal discretion of the DCE’, he pointed out.

Hon. Addison Mornyuie gave the assurance that his administration is not only committed to transparency and the prudent use of the limited resources of the Assembly but also to ensuring that the Assembly is adequately equipped to deliver on its mandate to the people. He cautioned the members of the general public, particularly those fuelling such baseless reports on social media platforms, against engaging in such acts of misinformation and disinformation. According to the DCE, his doors are always open for anyone to seek the appropriate clarification on any issue if in doubt before embarking on what he described as ‘such unfortunate maligning crusades’.

He also assured the good people of Central Tongu that his outfit is not unaware of the reset agenda of the President, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, and the NDC government for which the majority of Ghanaians voted for the party in the December 2024 general elections. ‘We are not insensitive to the plight of Ghanaians; we are a people’s party and will therefore always have the interest of the people at heart’, Hon. Mornyuie emphasized.