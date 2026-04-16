Fidelity Bank Brings Orange Impact to Tema and Central Region

Fidelity Bank Ghana has commissioned two new educational projects in Tema and the Central Region under its Orange Impact Initiative, bringing to 13 the total number of schools to have benefited from the bank’s flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme since its launch in 2022.

The projects cover the refurbishment of the Tema Community 1 Day Care Centre at Site 10 in the Greater Accra Region, where the day care block, washroom facilities and water infrastructure have been upgraded with a new tank and rainwater harvesting system, and the construction of a new six-unit classroom block at Assin Wurakese School in the Central Region, which also incorporates a rainwater harvesting system and a school garden.

“When children have safe, inspiring and well-equipped spaces to learn, it changes how they see their future and what they believe is possible,” said Managing Director Julian Opuni, describing the initiative as an expression of the bank’s belief that its own growth is closely tied to the development of the communities it serves.

The Orange Impact Initiative was established in 2022 with a commitment to support 15 schools over five years through classroom renovations, new construction and the provision of learning resources. Fidelity Bank says it is now on course to complete all 15 schools ahead of that deadline.

Previous beneficiaries include Duose D/A Primary School, Mamprobi Ebenezer 4, Okogyeasuo MA Basic School, Fodome Kordzeto M/A Primary and Junior High School (JHS), Nyameyekrom M/A KG and Primary, Accra Royal JHS, AbbeyKorpe DA Basic School, Techiman Baptist Basic School, Pakyi Banko M/A Basic School, the Tesano Cluster of Schools, which received an e-library in 2025, and Atampuurum B KG/Primary School in Bolgatanga, handed over in September 2025.

Head of Partnerships, Sustainability and CSR Nana Yaa Afriyie Ofori-Koree said the Assin Wurakese project was deliberately designed to extend beyond standard infrastructure. The school garden and rainwater harvesting system are intended to introduce students to sustainable practices as an integrated part of daily learning, she noted.

With two schools remaining on the programme’s target list, Fidelity Bank is positioned to complete the initiative ahead of schedule.