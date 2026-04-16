BoG Forces Banks to Open the Black Box on AI

Ghana’s banks and fintech companies must now demonstrate that artificial intelligence (AI) systems they use for fraud detection, credit scoring and customer service are transparent, fair and secure, under a sweeping new regulatory framework the Bank of Ghana (BoG) launched last month.

The requirement forms one of six pillars anchoring the Cyber and Information Security Directive (CISD) 2026, unveiled in Accra in late March. It marks the first time the central bank has introduced a formal governance framework specifically targeting algorithmic and machine learning systems operating inside Ghana’s financial sector.

Governor Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama said the directive was a necessary evolution, noting that while AI and mobile money had expanded financial inclusion, they had also introduced complex risks the 2018 framework was simply not built to handle. “We have moved beyond simple compliance toward a posture of active and collective cyber resilience,” he said at the launch.

Under the new rules, financial institutions cannot deploy AI tools and leave them to operate unchecked. They must demonstrate to regulators that their systems produce explainable decisions, do not discriminate against customers, and are secure against manipulation or attack.

The implications are significant for an industry that has quietly embedded AI into core operations. Many of Ghana’s larger banks already use machine learning models to flag suspicious transactions in real time, assess loan applications and automate customer interactions. Under CISD 2026, those systems will now require formal governance structures, including documentation of how decisions are reached and regular audits to confirm the models are performing as intended.

The fairness requirement carries particular weight in credit scoring. Automated lending decisions affect financial access for millions of Ghanaians, and models trained on historical data can inadvertently disadvantage certain borrowers if that data reflects past inequalities in the system.

The directive covers all BoG-regulated entities, from commercial banks to microfinance institutions and payment service providers, meaning the AI governance obligation applies broadly across the sector regardless of institution size. A proportionality framework within CISD 2026 is designed to calibrate requirements to the size and risk profile of each institution, though the specific application to AI systems has not yet been detailed in public technical guidance.

That gap is already drawing attention from industry analysts. Smaller fintech firms, which often rely on third-party AI tools rather than in-house models, may struggle to produce the level of documentation and audit evidence the central bank will expect. The BoG has said further implementation guidance will follow, but institutions are watching closely for specifics.

Ghana’s approach mirrors a broader global regulatory shift. Authorities in the European Union, the United Kingdom and across parts of Asia have in recent years moved to require banks to demonstrate algorithmic accountability, with explainability testing and bias audits becoming standard features of modern financial regulation.

For Ghana, the challenge will be execution. Meeting the new standard will require investment in model governance infrastructure and technical expertise that not every regulated institution currently possesses. How the central bank calibrates its supervisory expectations in the months ahead will determine whether the AI governance pillar of CISD 2026 transforms practice or remains largely aspirational.