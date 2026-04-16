Council of State Member Dr. Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple Debunks “Runaway” Claims With Public Appearance in Ho

Council of State member Dr. Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple has firmly dismissed claims that he fled Ghana, following remarks by popular radio presenter Blakk Rasta, who alleged on his online show Blakk Empire Media that the official had run away to the United States.

In what many are describing as a direct rebuttal, Dr. Kwamigah-Atokple shared photos of himself attending the 60th Anniversary Grand Durbar of the 66 Artillery Regiment in Ho, just hours after the allegations surfaced.

Accompanying the images was a detailed statement highlighting his participation in the event and his admiration for the Ghana Armed Forces:

“Today, I had the distinct honour of attending the 60th Anniversary Grand Durbar of the 66 Artillery Regiment, held under the theme ‘Six Decades of Dedicated Service’ in Ho. This anniversary is a reminder of discipline, sacrifice, and the enduring strength of the Ghana Armed Forces over time.

My admiration goes to the unquenchable spirit of the men and women who continue to serve with courage, dedication, and precision. Through changing times and challenges, they have held the line with resilience and honour, embodying values that remain vital to our national identity.

I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the men and women of the military, past and present, for holding the line with courage and honour. Your service continues to safeguard our peace and inspire national pride.

Sixty years on, your legacy as men and women in uniform remains formidable. Once a Gunner, Always a Gunner.

May God keep renewing your strength and spirit.”

The post has since sparked reactions online, with many users pointing to it as clear evidence that the Council of State member remains in the country and actively engaged in public life.

The development adds another layer to the ongoing public discourse surrounding Dr. Kwamigah-Atokple, especially following the recent High Court ruling directing EOCO to withdraw its earlier “wanted” notice against him.