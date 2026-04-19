Finance Ministry Summons Defaulting Institutions Over Fiscal Reporting Breaches

The Ministry of Finance has escalated its enforcement of fiscal reporting obligations, directing its Compliance and Enforcement Committee to formally invite heads of public institutions that failed to submit mandatory Quarterly Commitment Control Reports (CCR) for official hearings.

The action targets institutions that missed submission deadlines under the “Guidelines for Implementation of Public Financial Management (PFM) Commitment Control and Expenditure Management Measures,” issued on May 2, 2025. Under the framework, the Ministry’s PFM Compliance Division monitors commitment control compliance levels of public institutions and makes recommendations to the Minister for sanctions to be administered on non-compliant entities.

Covered institutions are required to submit quarterly CCRs to the Internal Audit Agency (IAA) within ten days of each quarter’s end. The Ministry has classified any failure to submit as non-compliance and a direct breach of PFM law.

Alongside the enforcement notice, the Ministry released a compliance list for the 2025 Fourth Quarter, commending 185 institutions that met their reporting obligations. The compliant entities include 14 government ministries, 41 departments and agencies, 14 State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), 10 tertiary institutions, and 106 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

The Ministry described the compliance framework as a benchmarking mechanism to measure how well institutions follow rules governing public finances, while identifying gaps that require corrective action, with the aim of deepening transparency and promoting accountability.

The Ministry also called on all heads of public institutions to ensure that CCRs for the first quarter of 2026 are submitted to the Internal Audit Agency without delay, as that reporting window has now closed.

The Ministry has credited strict commitment controls as one of the key factors behind Ghana’s dramatic economic turnaround in 2025, including a GH¢82.1 billion reduction in the country’s public debt stock. The enforcement drive is intended to lock in those gains and ensure fiscal discipline becomes a permanent feature of public financial management beyond the country’s IMF programme.