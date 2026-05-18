Fallon Foundation Launches ‘Pad for Prisons Initiative’ to Restore Dignity and Menstrual Equity for Incarcerated Women in Ghana

In a bold step toward advancing menstrual health advocacy and restoring dignity for vulnerable women, the Fallon Foundation has officially launched the Pad for Prisons Initiative, a humanitarian project aimed at addressing the growing menstrual hygiene challenges faced by incarcerated women across Ghanaian prisons.

The landmark initiative, unveiled during a high-profile launch event on Saturday, May 16, 2026, seeks to provide consistent menstrual health support, education, and rehabilitation assistance to female inmates who often struggle to access sanitary products and basic personal care within the prison system.

Speaking at the launch, Josephine Afoley Odai, founder of Fallon Foundation, described the initiative as a national movement dedicated to menstrual equity, compassion, and social inclusion.

“Every woman deserves dignity, care, and access to proper menstrual hygiene regardless of where she finds herself. Through the Pad for Prisons Initiative, we are choosing humanity, compassion, and rehabilitation over neglect and silence,” she said.

Addressing a Silent Humanitarian Challenge

Across many correctional facilities in Ghana, access to sanitary pads and menstrual hygiene supplies remains a major challenge for female inmates.

Advocates say the lack of consistent menstrual care often affects inmates’ health, confidence, emotional well-being, and overall dignity.

The Pad for Prisons Initiative was therefore established not only to donate sanitary pads, but also to create awareness around menstrual health, support rehabilitation efforts, and empower incarcerated women through education and skills development programs.

According to the Foundation, the project aligns with broader efforts to promote human rights, social justice, and gender-sensitive care within Ghana’s correctional system.

Targeted Prison Facilities

The initiative is expected to focus primarily on prison facilities and correctional centers with significant female inmate populations.

Among the prisons expected to benefit from the project are:

▪️︎Nsawam Female Prison

▪️︎Sunyani Female Prison

▪️︎Selected regional female correctional facilities across Ghana

▪️︎Organizers say the long-term vision is to expand support nationwide through strategic partnerships and collaboration with the Ghana Prisons Service.

Beyond Sanitary Pads

While the distribution of sanitary pads remains central to the initiative, the Foundation emphasized that the project goes beyond menstrual7 supplies.

Funds and donations raised through the campaign will support:

▪️︎Menstrual health education and awareness programs

▪️︎Toiletries and essential personal care items

▪️︎Health and wellness support services

▪️︎Skills training and empowerment initiatives

▪️︎Rehabilitation and reintegration programs for female inmates

A Mission Rooted in Dignity and Inclusion

The Fallon Foundation has built its reputation around humanitarian outreach, women’s empowerment, and advocacy for marginalized communities.

The organization’s work spans menstrual health advocacy, community outreach, social intervention projects, and support for vulnerable populations across Ghana.

At the core of the Pad for Prisons Initiative is a vision “to restore dignity, hope, and menstrual equity for incarcerated women in Ghana,” while its mission focuses on providing menstrual health support, empowerment programs, rehabilitation advocacy, and social inclusion for women within the prison system.

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