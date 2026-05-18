Construction works resume on abandoned Nuba KG block as MP sets two-month deadline

Within two months, Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, has completed the building of the long-abandoned Nuba Kindergarten classroom block project.

The project was initiated by the community PTA and left uncompleted for over six years, but the MP, who is also the deputy minister for transport, took it upon herself to ensure the completion.

The upgraded project did not only see the completion of the classroom block but also included additional modern educational facilities such as the construction of washrooms, extension of electricity, installation of ceiling fans, provision of a flat-screen television, and other improved teaching and learning facilities which were not part of the original community initiative.

The municipal chief executive for Jomoro, Benedict Boadi, announced this during an inspection tour of the project site, where he led the contractor together with the municipal engineer on behalf of Madam Affo-Toffey, who is currently on official assignment in China.

The MCE said, “The long-abandoned Nuba Kindergarten classroom block project, which was initiated by the community PTA and left uncompleted for over six years, has officially been revived through the intervention of Hon. Dorcas Affo Toffey, Member of Parliament for Jomoro and Deputy Minister for Transport.”

According to the MCE, “Hon. Dorcas Affo-Toffey has successfully secured a new contractor to continue and complete the abandoned project within two months, in accordance with the terms of the contract agreement.”

The completion and modernisation of the Nuba KG classroom block is expected to significantly improve access to quality early childhood education for children within Nuba and surrounding communities, thereby providing a strong educational foundation for the future development of the area.

In a related development, the Assembly Member for Nuba Electoral Area in the Jomoro Municipality, Ghanaman, has expressed gratitude to the MP and the MCE for their work.

He said, ‘I am with deep gratitude and great joy as the assembly member of Nuba. I sincerely appreciate Hon. Dorcas Affo Toffey MP for Jomoro and Hon. Benedict Boadi MCE for the remarkable intervention in reviving and completing the long-abandoned Nuba KG classroom block project.”

He explained that “For over 8 years, this important project has remained uncompleted, causing great concern to my community. Today, through the hard work of the Ghanaman and your dedication, commitment and love for the development of education in Nuba, hope has been restored to our children and the entire community.”

The assembly member said, “We are truly grateful not only for the completion of the classroom block but also for the additional facilities being provided, including washrooms, electricity extension, ceiling fans, and modern teaching and learning equipment. These efforts clearly demonstrate your genuine concern for the welfare and future of the children of Nuba.”

“Your support and commitment to the development of my community will never be forgotten. We deeply appreciate your efforts, sacrifices, and leadership. May the Almighty God richly bless, strengthen, and guide you both as you continue to serve the people of Jomoro and bring development to many communities.”