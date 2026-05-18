Ajagurajah Opens Up About Wealth, Property and Spiritual Calling

Story By: Nii Okpoti Odamtten & Muhammad Faisal Mustapha….

In an atmosphere filled with symbolism, confidence and controversy, Ghanaian spiritual leader Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly known as Prophet Ajagurajah, has delivered one of his most striking public interviews yet, speaking openly about wealth, spirituality, football and modern human relationships.

The outspoken founder of the Ajagurajah movement described himself as “the ATM of the problems of humans,” insisting that his spiritual grace has transformed the lives of countless followers across Ghana and beyond.

Speaking during an exclusive engagement with Nii Okpoti Odamtten, the prophet claimed that in 2026 alone he had officially registered 12 new vehicles while also owning 33 houses and multiple undisclosed properties.

According to him, these achievements are not rooted merely in material ambition but are manifestations of what he repeatedly described as divine grace and spiritual favour.

“I have the grace on my head,” he declared emphatically. “People can say whatever they want, but grace speaks louder than criticism.”

The charismatic preacher further stated that many individuals who once mocked his unconventional ministry are now paying attention to what he calls “evidence of spiritual elevation.”

Over the years, Prophet Ajagurajah has cultivated a reputation as one of Ghana’s most unconventional and controversial religious personalities, attracting both passionate followers and equally vocal critics.

Yet despite public debate surrounding his style and teachings, his influence within segments of Ghana’s spiritual landscape continues to expand, particularly among young followers drawn to his bold rhetoric and unconventional symbolism.

In the interview, the prophet insisted that his mission is centred on helping people overcome hardship, confusion and spiritual battles affecting modern society.

“I am not here for decoration,” he stated. “I am a solution holder of our time. People come with problems and leave with testimonies.”

The interview also ventured into the world of sports, where Prophet Ajagurajah surprisingly offered spiritual advice to Ghana’s football leadership and national team authorities.

According to him, colour symbolism and spiritual alignment can influence confidence, unity and fortune within competitive sports.

He specifically advised Ghana football authorities to embrace a yellowish jersey design accompanied by red and green markings on the sleeves or hands, insisting the colours would spiritually attract “luck, strength and victory.”

The comments immediately generated conversation among football enthusiasts and spiritual observers alike, with many debating the relationship between faith, symbolism and athletic performance.

While some dismissed the remarks as theatrical, others viewed them as part of the broader cultural reality in many African societies where spirituality and public life often intersect.

Prophet Ajagurajah maintained that spiritual insight should not be underestimated in national affairs, including sports.

“There are things beyond physical training,” he remarked. “Confidence, energy and spiritual atmosphere matter in every battle, including football.”

Beyond football and wealth, the prophet also addressed one of the most mysterious aspects of his teachings the distinction between river goddesses and marine spirits.

In a carefully worded explanation, he claimed that many people misunderstand the spiritual categories and symbolism associated with such entities within traditional African belief systems.

According to him, river goddesses are often linked to territorial spiritual systems connected to rivers and natural environments, while marine spirits are broader entities associated with oceans, water realms and spiritual seduction narratives.

He argued that confusion between the two has contributed to fear, misinformation and sensationalism within spiritual discussions across the continent.

The preacher, however, avoided graphic or extreme descriptions, instead framing the issue as one requiring spiritual wisdom, discipline and discernment.

“Not everything spiritual is evil,” he explained. “People must understand before they judge.”

Observers note that Prophet Ajagurajah’s growing public influence lies partly in his ability to merge spiritual language with contemporary social commentary, creating conversations that often dominate social media platforms and radio discussions.

His remarks also extended into social behaviour and nightlife culture, particularly regarding human relationships formed in entertainment environments.

In one of the interview’s most controversial moments, the prophet advised people to exercise caution regarding relationships initiated in certain nightclub settings.

Specifically referencing Joker’s Night Club, he warned individuals to be mindful about the intentions and lifestyles of people they meet in nightlife spaces.

“Humans must be careful,” he cautioned. “Not every connection is destiny, and not every smile carries good intentions.”

Though his comments may trigger debate among nightlife advocates and social commentators, the prophet insisted his warning was rooted in concern for emotional, spiritual and personal well being.

He further argued that modern society has become increasingly driven by appearances, temporary pleasure and material attraction at the expense of deeper values and discernment.

Supporters of Prophet Ajagurajah view such statements as evidence of a spiritual leader willing to speak candidly about difficult social realities without fear of backlash.

Critics, however, argue that some of his declarations blur the line between spiritual guidance and sensational public commentary.

Nonetheless, there is little doubt that Prophet Ajagurajah remains one of Ghana’s most talked about religious figures, capable of commanding national attention with virtually every public appearance.

Whether celebrated as a spiritual reformer, criticised as a controversial showman or viewed as a complex blend of both, his ability to shape conversation remains undeniable.

As Ghana’s religious and cultural landscape continues to evolve, voices like Prophet Ajagurajah’s are likely to remain influential in public discourse surrounding spirituality, morality, youth culture and national identity.

And in his own words, delivered with unmistakable confidence, the preacher believes his journey is only beginning.

“Grace is not ordinary,” Prophet Ajagurajah concluded. “When God places it upon a man, the world cannot ignore him.”