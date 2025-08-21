Jobless Growth Fuels Migration Crisis in Ghana

Ghana’s economic growth isn’t creating enough quality jobs, leading many young people to seek opportunities abroad through dangerous means.

Despite positive economic indicators, only about thirteen percent of Ghanaian workers hold what experts consider high-quality employment.

This employment crisis has evolved into a serious migration problem. Many educated Ghanaians now work in informal sectors just to survive. University graduates drive taxis, teachers work as mobile money agents after hours, and nurses supplement their income by braiding hair. These stories have become commonplace across the country.

The situation has become so dire that young men and women are risking their lives crossing deserts and oceans in search of better opportunities. This exodus isn’t about rejecting their homeland, but rather fleeing what they see as hopeless economic circumstances at home.

Policy experts warn that Ghana risks losing its most valuable resource, its young people and their potential, if concrete steps aren’t taken to create meaningful employment opportunities. The gap between political promises and lived reality continues to widen, leaving many citizens struggling to turn limited resources into daily miracles.