EU Pledges Deeper Support for Ghana Galamsey Fight

The European Union (EU) has signalled its readiness to expand cooperation with Ghana in the fight against illegal mining, known locally as galamsey, following a firsthand visit by its ambassador to affected communities in the Eastern Region.

EU Ambassador to Ghana Rune Skinnebach made the commitment after touring mining sites in Kyebi, where he observed the environmental and social toll of illegal mining operations on land, water bodies and local livelihoods. “We are very willing to collaborate with Ghana on the galamsey issue,” he said, noting that the bloc is prepared to go beyond its current involvement.

Skinnebach pointed to existing EU engagement in development cooperation, security and defence as a foundation on which expanded anti-galamsey programmes could be built. He stressed, however, that any additional support would operate strictly in partnership with the Ghanaian government rather than as an external imposition.

The ambassador identified stronger enforcement mechanisms and a shift toward responsible mining practices as essential components of a coordinated long-term response. His remarks suggest the EU is actively considering a broader package of initiatives to complement Ghana’s domestic efforts to reverse the environmental degradation linked to illegal mining.

Galamsey continues to threaten Ghana’s forest reserves, river systems and farming communities, drawing sustained attention from local authorities, civil society and international partners. The ambassador’s Kyebi visit and subsequent statements indicate growing EU appetite for a more active role in addressing one of Ghana’s most persistent governance and environmental challenges.