JP Trustees Drives 24-Hour Economy in Fuel Retail

JP Trustees has launched Phase Two of the 24-Hour Economy Pilot Program in Ghana’s petroleum downstream sector, signalling a broader push to extend fuel retail operations around the clock in support of the government’s productivity and job creation agenda.

The launch, held at the company’s JP Spintex Service Station under the theme “Promoting the 24-Hour Economy Program in the Downstream Petroleum Value Chain,” brought together the Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), chief executives of key industry players, security agency representatives, the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD), the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC) and media partners.

Chief Business Officer Joshua Larbi, delivering the welcome address, framed the initiative as a direct contribution to Ghana’s broader economic reset. “By extending our operations, we are fueling the engines of commerce, logistics, and security,” he said, adding that the programme aims to drive the country toward a more resilient and export-oriented economy.

Larbi stressed that the success of a 24-hour operational model depends on infrastructure readiness and strict safety compliance, and acknowledged the NPA’s regulatory guidance and the collaborative support of industry partners in shaping the pilot.

JP Trustees anchors its customer offering around a 7-Point Customer Value Proposition covering quality fuel, home delivery, auto-care solutions, non-fuel retail, Health, Safety, Environment and Quality (HSEQ) standards, customer service and its JP Market Place Mobile App. Its premium fuels, enhanced with German Additive Technology, are designed to improve engine performance and reduce long-term running costs. On-site offerings at JP Spintex include a food court, washing bays and pharmacy services.

The pilot phase will test extended-hour operational models, identify service gaps and assess how round-the-clock operations can boost productivity without compromising safety standards. The launch concluded with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and direct engagement with commercial drivers.