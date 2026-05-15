Court Orders AG Response on Airport Renaming Suit

Ghana’s Supreme Court has given the Attorney-General (AG) seven days to file a formal response to a legal challenge contesting the reported renaming of Kotoka International Airport, as the matter enters a critical procedural stage.

The directive came on Thursday, May 14, 2026, when the court considered an application by the AG’s office seeking more time to submit a statement of case in the suit, Austin Kwabena Brako-Powers v. Attorney-General. The court granted the extension but signalled its intent to move proceedings along without unnecessary delay.

Brako-Powers, a lawyer and policy analyst, filed the suit in March, arguing that any renaming of the airport was carried out outside the legal framework established by the General Kotoka Trust Decree, 1969 (NRCD 339). He contends that altering the airport’s official name requires a formal amendment or repeal of the governing legislation, not an executive announcement or administrative action.

Counsel for the plaintiff, Michael Akosah, told journalists that the renaming process must meet constitutional and statutory requirements, including parliamentary approval where the law demands it. The plaintiff further argues that the case carries broader implications for the limits of executive authority and the legal safeguards governing state assets and national landmarks.

The airport bears the name of Emmanuel Kwasi Kotoka, a significant figure in Ghana’s political history, and its legal status has been protected by decree since 1969.

Legal observers say the outcome could set a meaningful precedent on whether the executive branch can unilaterally rename national infrastructure without recourse to Parliament. The matter is expected to return before the Supreme Court once the AG files its response.