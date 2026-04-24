Emerit Music Awards 2026: Nominations Open 30th April

Millieans Entertainment, the official organizing board of the Emerit Music Awards, is pleased to announce that nomination forms for the third edition of the Emerit Music Awards 2026 will officially open on Wednesday, 30th April.
The Emerit Music Awards stands as one of Ghana’s leading award schemes dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the next generation of musical talent. The awards provide a national platform to honor emerging Ghanaian musicians who are making significant contributions across a diverse range of genres.
Award Categories Include:
EMERIT MUSIC AWARDS 3RD EDITION
NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
DISCOVER ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
HIPHOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
HIGHLIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
AFROBEAT ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
REGGAE/DANCEHALL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
SONG OF THE YEAR
VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
DJ OF THE YEAR
PROMOTER OF THE YEAR
MEDIA PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
GROUP OF THE YEAR
ENTERPRENUER OF THE YEAR
TIKTOKER OF THE YEAR
Through this initiative, Millieans Entertainment remains committed to spotlighting outstanding up-and-coming artists, fostering industry growth, and celebrating the rich musical heritage of Ghana.
Further details on the nomination process, eligibility criteria, and key dates will be communicated through our official channels in the coming days.