Emerit Music Awards 2026: Nominations Open 30th April

Millieans Entertainment, the official organizing board of the Emerit Music Awards, is pleased to announce that nomination forms for the third edition of the Emerit Music Awards 2026 will officially open on Wednesday, 30th April.

The Emerit Music Awards stands as one of Ghana’s leading award schemes dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the next generation of musical talent. The awards provide a national platform to honor emerging Ghanaian musicians who are making significant contributions across a diverse range of genres.

Award Categories Include:

EMERIT MUSIC AWARDS 3RD EDITION

NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

DISCOVER ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

HIPHOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

HIGHLIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

AFROBEAT ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

REGGAE/DANCEHALL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

SONG OF THE YEAR

VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

DJ OF THE YEAR

PROMOTER OF THE YEAR

MEDIA PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

GROUP OF THE YEAR

ENTERPRENUER OF THE YEAR

TIKTOKER OF THE YEAR

Through this initiative, Millieans Entertainment remains committed to spotlighting outstanding up-and-coming artists, fostering industry growth, and celebrating the rich musical heritage of Ghana.

Further details on the nomination process, eligibility criteria, and key dates will be communicated through our official channels in the coming days.