NLA-KGL Contract Cleared as Legal, Revenue Talks Open New Chapter

A presidential review committee has concluded that the contractual agreement between the National Lottery Authority (NLA) and KGL Technology Limited is legally valid and falls within the NLA’s statutory mandate, closing the door on calls for outright cancellation and shifting the focus entirely to renegotiating more favourable revenue terms for the state.

The finding, confirmed publicly by NLA Director-General Mohammed Abdul-Salam in an April 21 interview on Channel One Television’s Face to Face programme, follows an extensive inter-agency process that involved the Ministry of Finance, the Attorney-General’s Department, and the Presidency. President John Mahama has since directed that new negotiations begin immediately with the aim of improving the financial returns the state receives from the arrangement.

KGL Technology Limited, the private partner at the centre of the agreement, confirmed the committee’s findings in a public statement, saying the review established that the contract is not illegal and that periodic renegotiation of financial terms is explicitly provided for within the agreement itself. The company said it fully welcomes the renegotiation directive and expressed commitment to improved terms that serve national development.

The shift in position is significant. The agreement had faced sustained criticism, including calls from some civil society quarters for full cancellation. The committee’s findings effectively rule that out, placing the entire dispute on commercial rather than legal ground.

Abdul-Salam made clear the NLA’s position: the state must derive a materially larger share of revenue from the partnership than the current structure provides. “The state stands to benefit,” he said, adding that negotiations are actively under way to deliver that improvement.

Separately, Abdul-Salam announced during the same interview that the NLA is targeting a complete transition to digital lottery operations by the third quarter of 2026. The authority currently operates a hybrid model alongside some licensed operators who combine electronic systems with paper-based sales. He said existing contracts include provisions to end those hybrid arrangements, and that the shift to full digitalisation is intended to improve transparency and reduce revenue leakage across the industry. KGL manages the NLA’s online lottery platform, through which players stake via smartphones and Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) short codes.

The outcome of the revenue renegotiation is expected to set a significant precedent for how Ghana structures public-private partnerships in the gaming and digital services sectors, particularly as the NLA moves toward a fully digitised operational model.