Melaye Claims He Can Defeat Tinubu in Free Election

Former Kogi West Senator Dino Melaye has declared that he would defeat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in a credible election, while stating that his immediate priority is rallying opposition unity ahead of the 2027 general elections in Nigeria.

Melaye made the remarks during an interview on the Mic On podcast hosted by Seun Okinbaloye, where he criticised the current administration and expressed broad confidence in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a vehicle for change.

Addressing his own candidacy directly, Melaye said he could personally unseat the President under a transparent electoral process, adding: “I will beat him flat in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.” He nonetheless clarified that his immediate goal is not personal ambition but consolidating opposition forces, saying he would support whoever emerges from a consensus or primary process.

On coalition talks, Melaye dismissed speculation about joint tickets, saying the priority is national interest. “I am not interested in any joint ticket or non-joint ticket, we are only interested in rescuing this country,” he said.

The former senator also raised concerns about what he described as the growing influence of non-elected figures in government, specifically referencing Seyi Tinubu and citing remarks by Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka on the matter.

Melaye further alleged that the President may resist a transparent electoral process ahead of 2027, warning that the opposition would compel a credible contest regardless.

The presidency has previously dismissed Melaye’s political commentary. Presidential aide O’tega Ogra described Melaye in an earlier response as “loud, empty, and predictable,” contrasting what he called a politics of mockery with the administration’s governance record.

The ADC has in recent weeks been at the centre of Nigeria’s opposition politics, attracting several prominent defectors ahead of the 2027 polls, though the party has also faced an internal leadership dispute currently before the courts.