Surfline’s Fall Raises Questions Over Ghana’s 5G Plans

Ghana’s decade-long broadband experiment has ended in a market dominated by a single operator, and questions about whether the country’s 5G strategy can succeed where independent internet providers failed are now impossible to avoid.

Surfline Communications, which launched in 2014 as Ghana’s first 4G Long-Term Evolution (LTE) provider and once held 73% of the country’s wireless broadband market, is no longer operational. Its collapse, which accelerated in 2023 when the company shut down its radio access network and data centre, was the most visible casualty of a policy environment that critics say systematically undermined the operators it originally licensed.

The company’s undoing was not simply financial mismanagement. Surfline held $90 million in estimated annual revenues as recently as 2021 and attracted international partners including IBM and Huawei at launch. Its collapse stemmed from a structural betrayal at the policy level.

When the National Communications Authority (NCA) licensed Surfline and other broadband operators, those companies understood they would hold exclusivity in the data space. In 2015, the government instead auctioned 4G spectrum to established mobile network operators, particularly MTN. Former Communications and Digitalisation Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful later acknowledged the contradiction openly, describing the decision as handing an undue structural advantage to mobile giants at the direct expense of the broadband operators who had been promised a protected market.

MTN entered the 4G space by paying $65 million for spectrum access, a sum that smaller operators could not match and by 2017 had captured more than 70% of the market. Surfline’s share fell to 20%. The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) shuttered its offices over GHC37 million in unpaid taxes. Tower company ATC Ghana cut power to its network after seven years of absorbing electricity and diesel costs the company refused to pay.

By 2022, Surfline held just 0.4% of Ghana’s broadband market. MTN Ghana controlled 78.6%.

That concentration is the market Ghana now brings into its 5G era. MTN currently holds approximately 79% of the internet market, a position so dominant that the NCA has formally designated it a Significant Market Power and imposed anti-competitive pricing obligations, a regulatory concession that competition has effectively collapsed.

The government’s response is Next-Gen InfraCo (NGIC), a shared infrastructure company involving AT Ghana, Telecel Ghana, and international partners, designed to deploy 5G on a neutral wholesale basis. Whether shared infrastructure built on the same policy architecture that destroyed Surfline can deliver a more level market remains the central unresolved question as Ghana pursues its digital agenda.