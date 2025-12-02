ECOWAS Opens 38th Administration Session in Abuja

Members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Administration and Finance Committee (AFC) convened in Abuja on December 2 for the 38th session addressing critical budgetary and administrative matters through December 9.

Delegates from remaining member states gathered at ECOWAS Commission headquarters to review the proposed 2026 budget, assess 2025 programme implementation, and examine financial operations across community institutions. The session marks a pivotal moment as the regional bloc navigates operational challenges following recent membership changes.

Vice President Damtien Tchintchibidja, speaking for Commission President Omar Alieu Touray, highlighted substantial progress in standardizing institutional budget formats according to previous AFC recommendations. The consolidated budget presented aligns with uniform formatting developed jointly by the Budget and Treasury Department, Human Resources Department, and Strategic Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Department.

Tchintchibidja characterized the draft 2026 budget as realistic and responsive to development challenges confronting the community. She emphasized the necessity of timely member state contributions while acknowledging ongoing Silver Jubilee commemorations that conclude in early 2026.

Newly appointed AFC Chair Komba Momoh, who heads the ECOWAS National Office in Sierra Leone, underscored the committee’s commitment to transparency, accountability and operational efficiency. He stressed that sound financial management forms the bedrock of regional integration and maintains citizen trust.

“In the days ahead, we will review key administrative and budgetary matters, evaluate financial performance across ECOWAS institutions, and consider proposals aimed at enhancing operational efficiency,” Momoh stated during welcoming remarks.

Outgoing chair Haruna Ali Gombe reflected on achievements from tasks assigned during the 37th session, crediting ECOWAS management for resilience despite regional challenges. He commended staff professionalism in preparing documentation guiding committee deliberations.

The session unfolds as ECOWAS addresses institutional restructuring needs. Recent developments include managing vacancies created by organizational transitions while maintaining fiscal discipline amid reported declines in community levy collection.

Founded in 1975 through the Treaty of Lagos, ECOWAS comprises 12 active member states including Benin, Cabo Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Senegal and Togo. The community operates with a combined GDP of $734.8 billion and serves approximately 300 million citizens across West Africa.

The organization functions through a commission structure headed by a president, assisted by a vice president, five commissioners and an auditor general. Community operations receive funding primarily through a levy set at 0.5 percent on the Cost, Insurance and Freight value of goods imported from non ECOWAS countries.