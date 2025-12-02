ECOFEST Dakar Hosts Youth Dialogue on Regional Integration

West African youth engaged directly with regional commissioners on December 1 at the Grand Théâtre National Doudou Ndiaye Coumba Rose in Dakar, exploring pathways to development, peace and integration during the inaugural West African Arts and Culture Festival (ECOFEST).

The youth dialogue session brought together young leaders, emerging artists, cultural entrepreneurs, students and youth organization members with Professor Fatou Sow Sarr, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, and Mamadù Serifo Jaquite, West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) Commissioner for Human Development. Discussions centered on strengthening civic participation and enhancing youth contributions to building a stable, inclusive and integrated West African regional space.

Both commissioners presented ongoing programmes and opportunities available to West African youth while engaging with participants on development challenges, peace, regional integration and employability concerns. The session unfolded under the theme Pathways to the Future with Youth for Development, Peace and Integration, emphasizing practical collaboration between regional institutions and young people.

The day’s activities also featured the festival’s inaugural conference, delivered by Professor Mamadou Fall, a distinguished Senegalese academic specializing in African sociopolitical dynamics. His presentation examined culture’s role in contemporary geopolitical transformations and its potential as a tool for dialogue, mediation and peacebuilding across West Africa.

ECOFEST 2025, which opened November 30 under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, runs through December 6 with a rich programme showcasing regional artistic diversity. The festival addresses the theme Political Mutations and Crises in West Africa: What Can Culture Do, positioning artistic expression as a vehicle for resilience during periods of regional turbulence.

Activities spanning Dakar include film screenings, exhibitions and sales fairs featuring handcrafted art, fashion and culinary presentations. The Creativity Fair showcases heritage-based skills alongside digital innovation led by startups. Artistic competitions in painting, photography and sculpture complement traditional and modern music performances by young talents.

Roundtable discussions explore cultural and creative industries, the regional market, citizenship, peace culture and regional diversity. Professional meetings and workshops provide platforms for networking among artists, cultural professionals and industry leaders throughout the week.

The festival represents a joint initiative by ECOWAS, UEMOA and the Republic of Senegal, conceived nearly four decades ago to strengthen regional integration through arts and culture. The opening ceremony featured remarks from Dakar Mayor Abass Fall, who highlighted the city’s identity as cosmopolitan, lively and vibrant, describing ECOFEST as a bridge between West African peoples.

Professor Sarr, delivering remarks on behalf of ECOWAS Commission President Omar Alieu Touray, commended Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye for his commitment to culture and subregional integration. She extended gratitude to UEMOA Commission President Abdoulaye Diop for his decisive role in realizing the festival.

The initiative aligns with ECOWAS Vision 2050, which envisions an ECOWAS of the Peoples emphasizing peace and prosperity for all. In a regional context marked by political and security challenges, organizers positioned culture as a key lever for social cohesion, lasting peace and inclusive development.

Senegalese officials emphasized their responsibility in hosting the landmark event. Culture Minister Amadou Ba noted that creativity and cultural industries serve as real drivers of growth, dialogue and regional integration, while Secretary of State Bakary Sarr underscored the symbolic and community dimensions connecting integration, social cohesion and cultural development to ECOWAS and UEMOA values.

Ghana has expressed readiness to host the next ECOFEST, citing its rich cultural heritage as the festival establishes itself as a potential fixture on the regional cultural calendar. The success of this inaugural edition could lay groundwork for sustainable artistic cooperation among member states while demonstrating culture’s capacity to unite diverse populations facing shared challenges.