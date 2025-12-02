Nigeria Launches Regional Biometric Identity Card After Eleven Years

The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially launched the ECOWAS National Biometric Identity Card (ENBIC), marking a major milestone in efforts to enhance ease of doing business, promote economic prosperity, regional integration, and strengthen security across West Africa.

The rollout ceremony in Abuja on November 28, 2025, brought together representatives of the ECOWAS Commission, senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, the organized private sector, and media. Nigeria becomes the seventh member state to deploy the biometric identity card conceived by the regional bloc in 2014.

Endorsed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Authority of Heads of State and Government in 2014, the ENBIC replaces the handwritten ECOWAS Travel Certificate with a secure, biometric, machine-readable card designed to provide reliable identification while facilitating mobility and enhancing security across member states.

Six ECOWAS member states including Benin, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Senegal, and Sierra Leone have previously issued ENBIC cards. Nigeria’s commitment signals a decisive step toward full regional adoption, reinforcing the collective goal of a seamless West African community.

President of the ECOWAS Commission, His Excellency Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, represented by ECOWAS Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture Dr. Kalilou Sylla, said the introduction of ENBIC in Nigeria demonstrates that ECOWAS moves from vision to action, accelerating delivery of free movement and regional integration for all citizens.

Dr. Sylla expressed profound appreciation to the Government of Nigeria and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) for steadfast commitment to the initiative. He noted their dedication reflects Nigeria’s leadership in advancing ECOWAS integration and exemplifies shared vision of free movement, security, and opportunity for all community citizens. Nigeria, as the most populous nation in West Africa, plays a critical role in program success.

The biometric card brings numerous benefits to Nigerians and all ECOWAS citizens. As a machine-readable travel document compliant with international standards, it ensures smoother movement across borders while serving as a secure national identity credential. Biometric and chip-based features significantly reduce fraud, identity theft, and use of forged documents. Beyond security, ENBIC facilitates trade, work, and residence across borders, opening doors to greater economic opportunities.

Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, described the launch as a landmark achievement for the country, noting it came eleven years after the initiative was conceived by ECOWAS. He emphasized the card represents the backbone of a modern identity and security system capable of transforming border control and intelligence gathering.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation Dr. George Akume, represented by Permanent Secretary of Cabinet Office Alhaji Mohammed Sanusi Danjuma, described ENBIC as a powerful engine for regional integration. He situated the rollout within Nigeria’s long-standing commitment to regional cohesion, recalling that the technical blueprint for the biometric system was first agreed at an ECOWAS summit hosted by Nigeria in 2014.

Controller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service Kemi Nanna Nandap said successful deployment of the ECOWAS National Biometric Identity Card would significantly strengthen regional mobility, economic development, and collective security. She explained the card replaces the paper-based ECOWAS travel certificate and incorporates advanced biometric and cryptographic technology compliant with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and ECOWAS standards.

Nandap highlighted that the biometric core anchored on high-quality facial and fingerprint data establishes a secure link between holder and credential. The technology will enhance verification, reduce document fraud, and disrupt transborder criminal networks. Socioeconomic benefits include empowering small-scale traders, improving labor mobility, boosting tourism, speeding border processing, and strengthening regional cooperation.

Since ECOWAS establishment in 1975, free movement of persons and goods across West African borders has been a cornerstone of the regional bloc’s mission. Community citizens have enjoyed visa-free travel within the region under the ECOWAS Protocol on Free Movement Relating to Rights of Entry, Residence, and Establishment.

Building on this legacy, the ENBIC represents a transformative step forward. With advanced biometric features endorsed by ICAO, the card represents a leap forward in identity management. It strengthens security while facilitating cross-border travel, residence, and trade in line with the ECOWAS Protocol on Free Movement.

Dr. Touray disclosed that ECOWAS forces were currently deployed in Guinea-Bissau to stabilize the situation and praised Nigeria’s continuing role in promoting peace and development across the bloc. He projected that by the turn of the next century, Nigeria is expected to rank among the world’s top five economies, adding that the ENBIC rollout is only the beginning of a wider biometric identity ecosystem the region hopes to build.

Chief of Mission of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Dimanche Sharon, described ENBIC as a very strategic step toward secure mobility that would greatly enhance identity verification and migration governance across the sub-region. The launch was witnessed by paramilitary service chiefs, the Director General of the Department of State Services, ECOWAS commissioners, diplomatic corps members, and technology partners who collaborated on the project.

Current ECOWAS member states include Benin, Cabo Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Sénégal, and Togo. Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger officially withdrew from ECOWAS on January 29, 2025.

The organization finances its budget essentially through revenue collected via Community tax. The Community levy stands at 0.5 percent of the Cost, Insurance and Freight (CIF) value of goods imported from non-ECOWAS countries. The area under ECOWAS jurisdiction has a combined gross domestic product of 734.8 billion dollars.

ECOWAS implements critical and strategic programs designed to deepen cohesion and progressively eliminate identified barriers to full integration. An estimated 300 million citizens comprise the community working toward the vision of moving from an ECOWAS of States to an ECOWAS of the People with the goal of achieving peace and prosperity for all by 2050.