ECOWAS Backs Nigeria’s Innoson for Regional Export Push

The Economic Community of West African States has endorsed Nigeria’s Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing as a cornerstone of regional automotive development following a comprehensive assessment mission to the company’s Anambra State facilities.

ECOWAS Commission delegates visited the Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company on September 3, 2025, to evaluate Nigeria’s progress in implementing its National Automotive Industry Development Plan, marking a significant milestone for indigenous African automotive manufacturing.

The high-level mission brought together representatives from ECOWAS Commission, Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, and the National Automotive Design and Development Council to tour Innoson’s expanding production capabilities. Delegates examined assembly lines for 15-and 17-seater buses, air conditioning units, electrical systems, and the company’s compressed natural gas installation facilities.

Dr. Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma, Innoson’s President, revealed ambitious expansion plans including two new large-scale manufacturing plants scheduled for commissioning before year-end. The investment represents a major capacity increase for Nigeria’s premier indigenous automaker, which already produces ambulances, military vehicles, and tractors alongside passenger vehicles.

The company’s regional footprint continues expanding with current exports to Sierra Leone, Mali, and Ghana, plus plans for a dedicated assembly plant in Sierra Leone. This aligns perfectly with ECOWAS’s broader regional integration objectives and automotive industry development framework.

Muhammad Bala, Director of Industrial Development at the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, praised Innoson’s pioneering role in local manufacturing during the visit. The ministry’s endorsement underscores government commitment to supporting indigenous automotive production as part of Nigeria’s industrial diversification strategy.

Lassane Kabore, ECOWAS Director of Industry, emphasized Innoson’s model as crucial for shaping regional automotive policy across West Africa. The endorsement positions the Nigerian manufacturer as a reference point for automotive development throughout the 12-member economic bloc.

According to company data, 70% of Innoson’s vehicle components are produced locally, with remaining parts sourced from Japan, China, and Germany. This high local content ratio aligns with ECOWAS objectives for reducing import dependency while building regional manufacturing capacity.

The timing proves particularly significant as ECOWAS implements its Regional Automotive Industry Development Framework, designed to create integrated supply chains and manufacturing networks across member states. Innoson’s success demonstrates the viability of indigenous African automotive manufacturing at commercial scale.

The company’s product range includes the Fox sedan with 1.5-liter engine, the Umu with 2-liter powerplant, and the Uzo mini-bus series. Recent innovations include electric vehicle development and three-wheeled commercial vehicles, positioning Innoson at the forefront of sustainable mobility solutions.

ECOWAS delegates praised the company’s technological innovations and substantial investments in production infrastructure. The stability testing facilities and surface treatment capabilities particularly impressed visitors, demonstrating manufacturing standards comparable to international competitors.

Dr. Chukwuma expressed optimism about Africa’s industrial future and pledged continued support for knowledge sharing and regional integration initiatives. His commitment resonates with ECOWAS’s vision of transforming from an organization of states to a community serving 300 million citizens.

The visit underscores growing recognition of indigenous African manufacturers’ potential to drive regional economic integration. With combined GDP of $734.8 billion, ECOWAS member states represent a substantial market for locally-manufactured vehicles and automotive components.

Nigeria’s automotive sector benefits from government policies promoting local assembly and manufacturing. The National Automotive Design and Development Council’s participation in the mission signals continued institutional support for companies like Innoson leading industrial transformation.

The endorsement positions Innoson favorably for expanded regional operations and potential joint ventures with other ECOWAS automotive initiatives. As the organization implements deeper integration measures, successful local manufacturers become crucial partners in achieving collective self-sufficiency objectives.

For ECOWAS, Innoson represents proof that African automotive manufacturing can compete globally while serving regional markets effectively, supporting the bloc’s 2050 vision of prosperity for all citizens.