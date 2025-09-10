Govt Officials Rehearsing for Borteyman Lands …Owned by Nii Bortey Seysey Family

The Nii Bortey Seysey Family—recognized as the allodial (absolute) customary owners of Borteyman lands in Nungua—has strongly cautioned government officials to stop trespassing and carrying out activities on their ancestral lands after former President John Dramani Mahama recently declared the sale of state-owned lands.

It has come to the notice of the family that immediately the government lead by President Mahama uplifted the banned on sale of government land most government officials have rushed to the seysey family lands close to the Borteyman stadium claiming that area belongs to the government.

The family is warning the said officials

The Seysey family traces its ownership of the Borteyman lands back centuries. In 1960, the Nungua Stool, under their leadership, granted the lUniversity of Ghana a 30-year lease on portions of the land strictly for animal husbandry purposes.

The agreement was not a sale but a temporary lease, which expired in 1990.

In 2003, the Lands Commission officially wrote to the University of Ghana, acknowledging that the lease had expired and further recognizing that the Seysey family had provided the necessary documentation to reclaim their land.

Despite this, the University is alleged to have continued claiming ownership and even engaging in land sales—actions the Seysey family insists are unlawful and disrespectful of their allodial rights.

Over the years, the family has lodged several petitions to successive governments but says their cries have largely been ignored.

Meanwhile, this paper has gathered that some top NDC government officials have begun encroaching on the land, building fence walls around parcels of the land.

According to Asafoatse Borlabi Kabisa Kekalor, Stool Father of Borteyman, referenced President John Dramani Mahama’s earlier pledge to investigate illegal acquisitions of Ga-Dangme lands and to return unused lands to their rightful custodians.

The family expressed disappointment that, despite this pledge, state institutions continue to encroach. Already, the Ministry of Youth and Sports has constructed the Olympic Stadium at Borteyman.

While acknowledging the national importance of the project, Nii Borlabi Okraku Enoch, spokesperson for the family, called on the Ministry to stay within its legally allocated boundaries and respect the Seysey family’s allodial ownership.

Officials on the Ground

Recent activities by government representatives—described by eyewitnesses as “rehearsal or survey work” on disputed sections of the land—have further inflamed tensions. The Seysey family has issued a stern warning, urging officials to desist from any further encroachment. Family elders say they are ready to pursue legal action if their rights continue to be disregarded.

What’s at Stake

Customary Integrity: The case highlights the importance of safeguarding Ga-Dangme and other customary land rights in an era of rising land disputes across Greater Accra.

Governance & Trust: The Seysey family’s ordeal raises concerns about transparency and fairness in Ghana’s land administration system.

Political Symbolism: With former President Mahama’s pledge on land reforms still fresh in public memory, this case has become a litmus test for political will on traditional land rights.

Legal Precedence: The outcome of this battle could set the tone for how expired leases and reclaimed lands are treated under Ghanaian law.

The Road Ahead

The Seysey family is demanding immediate government intervention to halt what they describe as unlawful occupation and trespass. Key questions remain:

Will President Mahama or government authorities act decisively to resolve the matter?

Will the Lands Commission enforce its own recognition of the lease’s expiration?

Could the University of Ghana or the Ministry of Youth and Sports seek mediation or compensation?

Will this dispute reignite national debate over land administration and justice for customary landowners?

For now, the Seysey family insists that their heritage and rights will not be compromised, warning that the Borteyman dispute is only the beginning of a larger reckoning over Ga-Dangme lands.