Senegal Stage Stunning Kinshasa Comeback

Senegal produced one of the most dramatic turnarounds in World Cup qualifying history, fighting back from two goals down to defeat DR Congo 3-2 in Kinshasa and seize control of Group B.

The Teranga Lions looked dead and buried after falling behind early through Bakambu’s composed finish and Wissa’s opportunistic strike following goalkeeper Édouard Mendy’s handling error. However, Senegal’s remarkable comeback put qualification in their own hands with 18 points, two ahead of DR Congo who dropped to 16.

Pape Gueye sparked the revival with a crisp drive before halftime, before substitute Jackson leveled from close range after reacting quickest to a rebound. The turnaround was completed three minutes from time when Pape Sarr steered home the winner, sending the visiting supporters into delirium.

The result transforms the group dynamics heading into October’s final fixtures. Senegal now face favorable encounters against South Sudan and Mauritania, while DR Congo must regroup for challenging meetings with Togo and Sudan to keep their World Cup dreams alive.

Meanwhile, Cape Verde took a potentially decisive step toward their maiden World Cup appearance with a 1-0 victory over Cameroon in Praia. Livramento’s brilliant solo effort early in the second half proved enough to leave the Blue Sharks four points clear at the summit with two games remaining.

The match was played in torrential rain on the artificial surface, with Cape Verde settling quicker despite Cameroon creating the better chances through André-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Carlos Baleba. The defeat marks Marc Brys’ first loss as Cameroon coach and forces the Indomitable Lions to focus on securing the runner-up spot, with Libya still in contention.

In Johannesburg, South Africa and Nigeria shared the spoils in a fiercely contested 1-1 draw that keeps both nations’ qualification hopes alive. Bafana Bafana struck first when Troost-Ekong turned a cross into his own net under pressure, but Nigeria responded before the interval through Bassey’s close-range conversion after Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s excellent work down the right flank.

The draw maintains South Africa’s strong position in the race for automatic qualification while Nigeria may require a perfect finish to catch the leaders. Should that prove impossible, the Super Eagles must position themselves for the playoff route as one of the four best runners-up.

Egypt missed a golden opportunity to rubber-stamp their qualification after being held to a goalless draw by Burkina Faso in Ouagadougou. The Pharaohs lost key striker Omar Marmoush to early injury and, despite long periods of possession, could not break down a resilient Stallions defense.

Mohamed Salah had a first-half effort ruled out for offside while Mostafa Mohamed fired wide late on. Burkina Faso, inspired by captain Bertrand Traoré, finished the stronger side without finding the decisive breakthrough. With two matches remaining, the section remains surprisingly open.

Togo claimed their first victory of the qualifying campaign with a morale-boosting 1-0 win over Sudan in Lomé. Fofana’s early header from a corner proved sufficient as the already-eliminated Sparrowhawks defended stoutly throughout, spurning several chances to double their advantage in stoppage time.

The comprehensive nature of Tuesday’s results highlighted the unpredictable character of African qualifying, where momentum can shift dramatically within individual matches. Senegal’s comeback from 2-0 down represents one of the most remarkable turnarounds in recent qualifying history, demonstrating the mental fortitude that has made them continental champions.

For Cape Verde, victory over Cameroon represents the culmination of years of steady progress under Portuguese guidance. The Blue Sharks now stand on the brink of achieving what would rank among the greatest stories in World Cup qualifying, with their small island nation poised to compete on football’s biggest stage.

The final qualifying window in March promises to deliver high drama across multiple groups, with automatic places and playoff positions still up for grabs. Senegal’s remarkable resilience in Kinshasa may prove to be the defining moment of Africa’s road to the 2026 World Cup.