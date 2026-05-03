Ecobank Ghana Profit Jumps 33% in First Quarter

Ecobank Ghana PLC grew its after-tax profit by 33.3 percent in the first quarter of 2026, as the bank expanded its balance sheet and continued to repair its loan book, according to unaudited financial statements for the three months ended 31 March 2026.

The group recorded profit after tax of GH¢439.33 million in the January to March period, up from GH¢329.66 million in the same quarter a year earlier. The bank on a standalone basis posted profit after tax of GH¢433.70 million, compared with GH¢324.14 million in the first quarter of 2025, representing a 33.8 percent increase.

Net interest income for the group came in at GH¢825.67 million for the quarter, broadly in line with GH¢805.91 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2025. Net fee and commission income rose to GH¢156.25 million from GH¢132.36 million, while net trading income grew to GH¢145.31 million from GH¢170.13 million a year earlier.

Total assets at the group level expanded to GH¢51.99 billion as at 31 March 2026, up from GH¢46.25 billion at the same point in 2025. Customer deposits reached GH¢36.99 billion, while loans and advances to customers grew to GH¢13.22 billion from GH¢13.08 billion.

The bank’s capital and asset quality metrics strengthened. The capital adequacy ratio (CAR) improved to 20.50 percent from 16.80 percent a year ago, comfortably above the regulatory minimum. The common equity Tier 1 ratio rose to 18.50 percent from 14.04 percent, and the liquidity ratio stood at 95.19 percent compared with 88.22 percent in March 2025.

The non-performing loan (NPL) ratio fell to 20.50 percent from 24.01 percent in the prior year period, indicating continued progress in resolving legacy problem assets following Ghana’s domestic debt restructuring programme. Impairment charges for the quarter declined to GH¢44.44 million from GH¢109.69 million, a reduction of nearly 60 percent.

Total equity attributable to shareholders of the group stood at GH¢7.64 billion at the end of March 2026, up from GH¢5.73 billion a year earlier. Earnings per share were 5.85 Ghana pesewas, against 4.09 pesewas in the first quarter of 2025.

The statements were signed by Chief Alhassan Andani, Board Chairman, and Abena Osei-Poku, Managing Director. Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), the pan-African parent company, holds 68.93 percent of the bank’s issued ordinary shares.