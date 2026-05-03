Fan Milk Revenue and Profit Surge in First Quarter

Fan Milk PLC has reported a sharp acceleration in profitability in the first quarter of 2026, with revenue rising 33 percent and profit before tax (PBT) nearly doubling year on year, according to unaudited financial results for the three months ended 31 March 2026.

Revenue grew to GH¢321.6 million from GH¢242.2 million in the same quarter of 2025, while PBT jumped 84 percent to GH¢61.2 million from GH¢33.2 million. Profit after tax came in at GH¢27.6 million, up 15 percent from GH¢24.1 million in the prior year period, with the more modest net profit growth reflecting a steep rise in income tax expense to GH¢32 million from GH¢8.3 million a year earlier.

Gross profit expanded 66 percent to GH¢150.3 million from GH¢90.7 million, as revenue outpaced the growth in cost of sales, which rose to GH¢171.4 million from GH¢151.5 million. The gross margin widened significantly as a result, pointing to improved pricing power and operational efficiency across the company’s dairy, ice cream, and juice product lines.

Operating profit more than doubled to GH¢59.6 million from GH¢31.1 million, even as sales and distribution costs climbed to GH¢56.1 million from GH¢33.5 million and administrative expenses rose to GH¢26.9 million from GH¢20.1 million, reflecting the company’s continued investment in its commercial and distribution network.

Cash generation was particularly strong. Net cash inflow from operating activities reached GH¢155.5 million, compared with GH¢25.3 million in the first quarter of 2025. Cash and cash equivalents closed the period at GH¢382.8 million, nearly tripling from GH¢129 million a year earlier and up from GH¢231.6 million at the start of 2026.

Total assets grew to GH¢811.9 million from GH¢650.3 million at 31 March 2025, while total equity rose to GH¢359.4 million from GH¢296.8 million. Capital expenditure (capex) for the quarter was GH¢3.4 million, broadly in line with recent periods. Earnings per share (EPS) rose to GH¢0.24 from GH¢0.21.

The financial statements were approved by Chairperson Freda Duplan and Managing Director Lionel Parent. Fan Milk PLC is listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) and is majority owned by Fan Milk International A/S, a subsidiary of French food group Danone S.A.