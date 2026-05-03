Atlantic Lithium and Elevra Head Toward Arbitration Over Ewoyaa Costs

Atlantic Lithium Limited has disclosed an active expenditure dispute with its joint venture partner Elevra Lithium Limited over the Ewoyaa Lithium Project, with the company confirming that the disagreement could be referred to arbitration if good-faith negotiations between the two parties fail to produce a resolution.

The disclosure, contained in Atlantic Lithium’s quarterly activities and cash flow report for the period ended 31 March 2026 and released on 30 April 2026, marks the most detailed public accounting yet of the tensions between the two companies over the project widely expected to become Ghana’s first operating lithium mine.

Atlantic Lithium (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE): ALLGH) confirmed it is in a formal dispute with Elevra regarding expenditure definitions under the terms of the Project Agreement. The company said an established resolution process exists within that agreement, providing for good-faith negotiations and, failing that, referral to arbitration.

The dispute is compounded by a strategic divergence. Elevra has publicly stated that Ewoyaa sits lower on its list of priorities in terms of capital deployment and that it wishes to amend the structure of the joint venture. Atlantic Lithium said it is assessing all options available to advance the project while maximising value for shareholders.

Elevra, the entity formed from the 2025 merger of Piedmont Lithium Inc and Sayona Mining Ltd, holds a 22.5% interest in the Ewoyaa project following the completion of Stage 2 of its investment. From 1 October 2025, Elevra reduced its funding contribution to 22.5%, with Atlantic Lithium carrying 77.5% of project costs.

The disclosure comes at a moment when Atlantic Lithium had appeared to be gaining momentum. Parliament ratified the Ewoyaa Mining Lease on 19 March 2026, making it the first lithium mining lease to be both granted and ratified in Ghana. The company also secured access to up to US$16.4 million in fresh funding during the quarter through a strategic investment by Ghanaian pension funds and a third placement with Long State Investments Ltd.

Chief Executive Officer Keith Muller said the ratification enables the company to advance funding discussions and continue progress toward a Project Final Investment Decision (FID), with the development pathway currently under discussion within the project’s Technical Committee, which is composed equally of Atlantic Lithium and Elevra representatives.

The company ended the March quarter with cash on hand of A$13.9 million and no debt, with approximately 15.9 quarters of estimated funding available at the current expenditure rate.