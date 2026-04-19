Opoku-Agyemang Calls for Fairer Global Systems at Barcelona Democracy Summit

Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has called on the international community to pursue bold structural reforms to protect democracy and deliver greater economic fairness for developing nations.

She made the remarks on April 18, 2026, in Barcelona, representing President John Mahama at the fourth High-Level Meeting of the “In Defence of Democracy” Initiative, a global forum hosted by the Spanish government under Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, bringing together heads of state and senior officials committed to strengthening democratic governance amid mounting global pressures.

The summit drew leaders including Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro, and South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa. Deliberations centred on three priorities: strengthening institutions and multilateral cooperation, countering the growing influence of disinformation and digital technologies, and tackling extremism alongside widening inequality.

In her address, Professor Opoku-Agyemang argued that defending democracy requires more than political will, stressing that it demands strong, inclusive systems that genuinely deliver for citizens. She called for urgent action to address structural inequalities and reform international legal frameworks to better protect women and vulnerable groups, and urged stronger governance and oversight in the digital space to combat the spread of misinformation.

A central strand of her speech focused on the global financial architecture. She noted that many developing countries continue to face unfair lending conditions and elevated interest rates that constrain their capacity to invest in development and democratic stability. She argued that financial resources must be distributed more equitably and that global trade systems should be restructured to serve broader interests rather than a select few.

The Vice President pointed to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as evidence of the continent’s own efforts toward economic transformation, describing the agreement as a milestone helping to integrate markets, boost intra-African trade, create jobs, and strengthen Africa’s resilience in a competitive global economy. She stressed, however, that regional progress must be matched by meaningful reforms at the international level, and called for global financial systems that are more inclusive, accessible, and responsive to the needs of developing countries.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang concluded that the future of democracy depends on effective institutions, inclusive economic growth, and a shared global commitment to fairness and accountability.

The “In Defence of Democracy” Initiative was launched in 2024 by Prime Minister Sánchez and Brazil’s President Lula da Silva, with a subsequent meeting held in Santiago with the presidents of Colombia and Uruguay, making the Barcelona edition the fourth gathering of the platform.