Dumelo To Sponsor 20 Young Farmers For Tomatoes

Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture John Dumelo will personally sponsor 20 young farmers for dry season tomato cultivation, a pilot he says could cover over 400 acres this year.

Dumelo, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon and a practising farmer, announced the plan in a social media post on Friday. He described it as a “personal pilot project” rather than a government programme.

Beneficiaries will receive input based support covering tractor services, certified seeds, fertilizer, irrigation systems, weed and pest control, extension services and guaranteed market access for their harvested tomatoes.

To qualify, applicants must have their land cleared by September, with plots ranging from a minimum of two acres to a maximum of 20 acres. Dumelo said the scheme could collectively cultivate more than 400 acres during the dry season, with scope to expand if it proves successful.

Irrigation sits at the centre of the model. Dry season tomato farming in Ghana has long been constrained by weak irrigation infrastructure, producing periodic shortages and sharp price swings in major markets. Controlled water supply allows year round cultivation and steadier output despite shifting rainfall patterns.

The guaranteed market component aims to reduce post harvest losses, a persistent problem in the country’s tomato value chain linked to limited storage and processing capacity. Assured demand is intended to lower production risk and build farmer confidence.

Although framed as a personal effort, the initiative echoes wider national debates on cutting tomato imports and stabilising food supply. Ghana still depends on seasonal imports to fill gaps when local production falls in the dry season, and Dumelo has previously said the government wants to trim tomato imports by 20 to 30 percent within two years.