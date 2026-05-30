Melcom Faces Growing Challenge From Chinese Retail Malls

Competition in Ghana’s retail sector is intensifying as Chinese owned malls expand aggressively, challenging Melcom, the country’s largest homegrown chain, for the wallets of price conscious shoppers nationwide.

Melcom was founded in 1989 by Indian born businessman Bhagwan Khubchandani alongside his partners, and has grown into Ghana’s biggest retail chain with more than 70 outlets and several cash and carry depots. It ranks among the country’s largest private sector employers, selling groceries, electronics, furniture and household goods.

In recent years, Chinese owned outlets such as China Mall and China City Mall have emerged as serious rivals. They are opening larger stores and pushing beyond Accra’s commercial core into communities from Spintex and Kasoa to Kumasi and Takoradi, targeting the same mass market customers Melcom spent decades cultivating.

For many shoppers, the pull is price. Years of high inflation have squeezed household budgets, leaving consumers searching for the cheapest options. Ghanaian inflation peaked at 54.1 percent in December 2022 but has since fallen sharply, reaching 3.4 percent in April 2026 according to the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), among the lowest readings in years. Slower inflation has eased the pace of increases rather than reversed prices, so many goods remain costly compared with pre crisis years.

A significant share of products sold in both Melcom and the Chinese malls is linked to Chinese manufacturing. Melcom says it sources through in house manufacturing, exclusive brand partnerships and local suppliers. Analysts suggest Chinese retailers may hold a pricing edge through closer access to factories and distribution networks.

Economists argue that stronger competition can help stabilise prices for imported goods, as large retailers trim margins or run promotions to attract buyers. The GSS has indicated, however, that domestic drivers such as food systems, transport costs and local supply chains account for much of the country’s inflation, meaning a retail price war alone is unlikely to resolve the wider cost of living.

Some local traders worry the contest between the larger players could further squeeze smaller independent retailers grappling with rent, taxes and utility costs. Supporters counter that the expansion creates jobs, widens consumer choice and modernises the shopping experience.

Reflecting Melcom’s long standing low price positioning, founder Khubchandani once said his philosophy was to “sell more for less.”