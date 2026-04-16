MobileMoney Fintech LTD Enhances Regulatory Compliance to Protect Customers and Strengthen Agent Network

MobileMoney Fintech LTD is conducting routine checks on the MoMo Agent platform as part of ongoing efforts to maintain platform security and meet regulatory requirements.

As part of these verifications, certain agent accounts have been placed under temporary restrictions. Agents identified with minor infractions will receive a warning; agents with moderate breaches will have their accounts suspended; and agents involved in serious breaches will have their accounts permanently terminated.

MobileMoney Fintech LTD has engaged affected agents and, where appropriate, lifted restrictions on accounts while investigations continue. These measures are intended to protect customers, safeguard the MoMo Agents platform, and maintain trust across the agent network.

The company encourages all agents to operate strictly within approved guidelines and applicable regulatory requirements. MobileMoney Fintech LTD will continue to engage agents and relevant stakeholders to promote a strong, reliable, and sustainable MoMo ecosystem.

MobileMoney Fintech LTD remains committed to building Ghana’s digital future through collaboration and to unlock growth opportunities for all. The company’s mission is to deliver seamless digital and financial solutions that empower individuals, businesses, and communities to thrive.

About MobileMoney Fintech LTD

MobileMoney Fintech LTD (MMFL) is a leading operator of the mobile money services in Ghana. Launched in 2009, MobileMoney Fintech LTD has over seventeen million registered subscribers. The company offers a wide array of mobile financial services spanning payment solutions, remittance, Banktech, Insurtech, savings and loans to its customers all aimed at driving financial inclusion and economic empowerment.