Driver Arrested After Crashing Into White House Security Gate

A man was taken into custody late Tuesday night after crashing his vehicle into a security barrier outside the White House in Washington, according to authorities. The incident has raised questions about perimeter security at the nation’s most protected residence.

The U.S. Secret Service reported that the crash occurred at approximately 10:37 p.m. on Tuesday, October 21, at the intersection of 17th Street and E Street NW. Officers from the agency’s uniformed division responded immediately and arrested the driver at the scene.

The collision happened near the southwest perimeter of the presidential complex, close to the headquarters of the American Red Cross. Armed officers secured the area while forensic teams examined the damaged vehicle, and investigators conducted a thorough search to assess any potential threats.

Secret Service officials confirmed in a statement that the vehicle was searched and deemed safe, with no threat to the White House or surrounding areas. Following the assessment, the road leading to the gate was closed temporarily until the vehicle could be towed away. No injuries were reported from the incident.

Some media reports suggested that President Donald Trump was inside the White House at the time of the crash, though the White House itself was not placed under lockdown. The Secret Service has stated it is reviewing surveillance footage and other evidence to determine the driver’s intent.

Authorities have not yet released details about the suspect’s identity, possible charges, or what circumstances led to the collision. The investigation remains ongoing as officials work to understand whether the crash was intentional or accidental.

This marks at least the third vehicle security incident near the White House in recent months. In January 2024, a driver crashed into an outer gate and was detained by law enforcement. In May 2024, another vehicle struck a security barrier near the complex, resulting in that driver’s death.

The repeated incidents have sparked discussions about vehicle access points around the presidential complex and the effectiveness of current security measures in preventing unauthorized vehicle approaches.