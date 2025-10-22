Louvre Heist Treasure Valued at US$102 Million, Recovery Prospects Dim

The jewelry stolen from Paris’s Louvre Museum in Sunday’s brazen daylight robbery is worth an estimated 88 million euros, or $102 million, according to prosecutors. But that staggering figure barely captures what France has really lost, officials say.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau told French radio station RTL that while the sum is indeed spectacular, the economic damage pales in comparison to the historical devastation caused by the theft. Around 100 investigators are now involved in the manhunt to track down the criminals who made off with artifacts from the French crown jewels dating from the Napoleonic era.

The thieves, wearing yellow vests to blend in as workers, used a truck mounted basket lift to access the Apollo Gallery through a balcony window on Sunday morning, half an hour after the museum opened. Armed with an angle grinder and blowtorch, they targeted two high security display cases, completing the entire operation in just seven minutes.

The perpetrators broke a window at 9:34 a.m. and fled by 9:38 a.m., escaping on two Yamaha TMax scooters along the banks of the Seine. They initially targeted nine objects but dropped the Crown of Empress Eugénie during their escape, leaving eight priceless pieces missing.

Among the stolen treasures is a diamond and sapphire jewelry set featuring a tiara and necklace once worn by Queen Marie Amélie and Queen Hortense. The tiara alone contains 24 Ceylon sapphires and 1,083 diamonds that can be detached and worn as brooches. Also missing is an emerald necklace and earrings set that was Napoleon’s wedding gift to his second wife, Marie Louise of Austria, in March 1810.

Alexandre Giquello, president of the Drouot auction house, told Reuters that the recovered Empress Eugénie crown alone is worth several tens of millions of euros, and it’s not even the most important item taken.

French Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin admitted the heist exposed serious security failures, stating that authorities had failed since people were able to park a furniture hoist in central Paris, ascend it within minutes, and grab priceless jewels. He added that the incident gave France a terrible international image.

President Emmanuel Macron condemned the robbery on social media, calling it an attack on a heritage that France cherishes as part of its history. He vowed to recover the works and bring perpetrators to justice.

The timing couldn’t be worse for the world’s most visited museum. The Louvre welcomed 8.7 million visitors in 2024 alone, and staff went on strike in June 2025 protesting overcrowding, understaffing, and what they described as untenable working conditions.

Investigators are examining the abandoned truck for DNA traces and fingerprints, though the process has been slowed by the need to construct a tent around the vehicle for fuming procedures. Police recovered two angle grinders, a blowtorch, gasoline, gloves, a walkie talkie, a blanket, and the dropped crown at the scene.

Recovery prospects appear grim. French Senator Natalie Goulet expressed deep pessimism, suggesting the jewelry has likely already left the country and will be cut up, sold, and used in money laundering operations tied to organized crime.

Elaine Sciolino, author of a book about the Louvre, noted that the pieces can be disassembled, cut, and sold on the black market, making it unlikely all will be recovered in their current form. That reality means these imperial treasures could be destroyed forever for quick cash.

The most infamous Louvre theft occurred in August 1911, when handyman Vincenzo Peruggia stole Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa off the museum walls. It took 24 hours before anyone noticed the painting was missing, and two years before it was recovered in December 1913.

This marks the first art theft from the Louvre since 1998, when a Camille Corot painting was stolen and never recovered. Last month, thieves also stole $1.7 million in gold nuggets from the Paris Natural History Museum, with one arrest made this week in that case.

The Louvre reopened Wednesday, though the Apollo Gallery remains closed to visitors as the investigation continues.