British Chess Prodigy Stuns Former World Champion at Ten

A 10-year-old from North London has defeated a former Women’s World Champion in what chess experts are calling a nearly flawless performance at the European Club Cup in Rhodes, Greece. The stunning upset has sent ripples through the international chess community and moved Bodhana Sivanandan closer to her goal of becoming the youngest grandmaster in history.

Sivanandan secured victory over Grandmaster Mariya Muzychuk on October 19, playing for the She Plays to Win Lionesses team. The scale of the achievement becomes clear when you consider the numbers: Muzychuk, 33, holds a FIDE rating of 2485 and ranks 13th in the women’s world standings, while Sivanandan’s rating sits at 2205, a gap of 280 points.

European Chess Union commentator Grandmaster Alojzije Jankovic analyzed the game afterwards and described it as nearly perfect. England’s top ranked grandmaster David Howell praised the achievement on social media, noting that it’s not every day a child defeats both a grandmaster and former world champion with such commanding style.

The schoolgirl from Harrow picked up chess during the 2020 pandemic lockdown when a family member gifted her an old board. Since then, she’s been systematically rewriting record books. Earlier this year, she became the youngest female player ever to beat a grandmaster when she defeated 60-year-old Peter Wells at the British Chess Championships in Liverpool.

That victory came at 10 years, five months, and three days, breaking American Carissa Yip’s 2019 record by more than six months. In July 2025, Sivanandan became the youngest player ever to earn a Woman Grandmaster norm, surpassing legendary player Hou Yifan, who achieved it at 11.

Born in London to parents from Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu, she became a Woman FIDE Master in 2024. Last year, she made history again by becoming the youngest person ever to represent England internationally in any sport when selected for the Chess Olympiad in Hungary.

Muzychuk has won Ukraine’s national championships twice and claimed the Women’s World Championship title in 2015. Her defeat to a 10 year old makes the victory all the more remarkable.

When asked about her performance, Sivanandan remained characteristically focused and humble. She expressed happiness about the win while emphasizing her determination to perform even better in future games, according to reports. She added that high pressure tournament environments don’t affect her approach, explaining that regardless of where she plays, she simply focuses on her game.

English Grandmaster Danny Gormally observed that Sivanandan seems to be defeating grandmasters weekly now. He placed her achievement in broader context, noting that English chess has struggled for years to produce truly exceptional talents, but now has an exciting generation emerging that includes GM Shreyas Royal, FM Supratit Banerjee, and FM Ethan Pang alongside Sivanandan.

The title of grandmaster represents the highest achievement possible in professional chess. American player Abhimanyu Mishra currently holds the record as youngest grandmaster, earning the title at 12 years, four months, and 25 days in 2021. If Sivanandan continues her current trajectory, she could potentially break that record.

Despite her team’s 3 to 1 loss to Turkish Airlines in the first round, Sivanandan’s individual performance stood out as the highlight of the match and will be remembered long after the tournament concludes.