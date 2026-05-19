DJ Maphorisa Headlines GoldBlock Purple Night in Accra

South African DJ Maphorisa headlined GoldBlock Party’s Purple festival at The Underbridge Annex Dome in Accra, drawing hundreds of music fans and creatives to one of the city’s biggest nightlife events of the year.

The event brought together Afro House, Amapiano and Afrotech across a single night, with Maphorisa delivering a high-energy headline set that kept the audience locked in from start to finish.

Supporting acts included Shoday, EeQue, Jnr SA, Jazzwrld, Thukuthela, DJ Millzy, Afrolektra, DJ Williamo and Uncool MC, giving the lineup a continental flavour that matched the event’s pan-African ambitions. MCs Kojo Manuel, Accra Mayor, Michael Nicols and Tim Jeezy handled hosting duties throughout the night.

Purple forms part of GoldBlock Party’s broader push into Africa’s Afro-electronic and nightlife circuit, with the platform positioning itself as a curator of cross-border music experiences on the continent. The Accra edition is expected to be the first of several city stops as the series expands.

The choice of The Underbridge Annex Dome as venue gave the event an urban industrial energy that complemented the electronic and Afrobeats-influenced genres on the programme, reinforcing Accra’s growing reputation as a hub for premium nightlife and creative culture.