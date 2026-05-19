BoG Eyes Rate Realignment as Inflation Risks Return

The Bank of Ghana has signalled a possible interest rate reassessment as renewed inflation pressures from the Middle East conflict threaten to complicate Ghana’s recent macroeconomic gains.

Governor Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama opened the 130th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting Tuesday acknowledging continued domestic improvement since the committee’s March gathering, while warning that deteriorating external conditions were introducing fresh risks to price stability and growth. A rate decision is expected on Wednesday, May 20.

“The PCI represents a considered and credible next step in Ghana’s institutional engagement with the international financial architecture,” Dr. Asiama said, referring to the proposed new programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Ghana is nearing completion of its IMF Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programme in August 2026 following a successful staff level agreement. The country is now preparing to transition into a 36-month non-financing Policy Coordination Instrument (PCI), which Dr. Asiama said would preserve the credibility and signalling benefits of IMF engagement while reducing dependence on IMF financing. The programme will focus on fiscal consolidation, debt sustainability, financial sector stability, monetary policy reforms, and economic diversification.

The governor flagged that headline inflation in Ghana had risen for the first time since December 2025, driven in part by domestic energy supply disruptions and external commodity price pressures. For Ghana as an oil-importing economy, the global energy shock is expected to transmit through higher transport costs, food prices, and import bills, potentially dislodging inflation expectations.

Dr. Asiama noted that several central banks that had already begun easing interest rates were pausing or reversing those decisions due to renewed price pressures tied to higher energy costs. Ghana faces a similar judgement call. The governor said the committee would determine whether the current monetary policy stance remains appropriate given the shifting global environment.

On the positive side, the macroeconomic picture has improved considerably. Ghana’s current account surplus in the first quarter of 2026 exceeded the same period last year by US$652 million, and the successful issuance of a seven-year domestic bond earlier this year signalled a meaningful return of investor confidence. Government also plans to raise approximately US$1 billion equivalent through local currency bonds to finance cocoa purchases for the 2026/27 crop season, reducing dependence on foreign currency borrowing.

The PCI arrangement will also support reforms to the Bank of Ghana’s monetary operations, including improvements to liquidity forecasting, the inflation-targeting framework, and policy transmission mechanisms. Markets are closely watching Wednesday’s MPC announcement for signals on the direction of interest rates and liquidity management.