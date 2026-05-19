Deputy Transport Minister joins dignitaries for grand celebration of GCAA 40th anniversary.

The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has held a grand finale dinner to climax its month-long 40th anniversary celebrations, with calls for continued collaboration, innovation, and commitment to aviation safety in Ghana.

The event brought together stakeholders from the aviation industry, government officials, development partners, invited guests, current and retired staff of the authority, as well as other dignitaries.

The Minister for Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, and his deputy, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, were among key personalities who attended the celebration.

Madam Affo-Toffey said “As part of the Ministry of Transport’s continued dedication to Ghana’s aviation sector, it was a great honour to join the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority in celebrating its 40th Anniversary.

She said “This remarkable milestone reflects four decades of excellence, resilience, safety, and dedicated service to the people of Ghana.

Madam Affo-Toffey, who is also the Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region said “We proudly celebrate the Authority’s immense contribution to national development and its steadfast pursuit of advancing Ghana’s aviation industry”.