Didi Dramani Breaks Silence After Hearts of Oak Exit

Ghanaian coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has spoken out after leaving Hearts of Oak, a day after the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season ended, despite a third-place finish.

The experienced trainer was relieved of his duties even though he had guided the Phobians to third in his first season at the club.

In an interview with Ghanasportspage.com, Dramani said he is untroubled by the decision, noting that clubs have every right to hire and fire coaches and that the reasons behind his dismissal do not concern him deeply.

He recounted that after Sunday’s match he received an email on Monday to meet the Board of Directors, which requested his technical report ahead of a Tuesday meeting. Although he normally submits such reports two weeks after a game, he said he complied early.

At the meeting, Dramani said, the board thanked him before explaining that the team wanted to move in a new direction and would dissolve the technical team he led. “It happens in football and I am not perturbed,” he added.

Dramani ended the campaign third behind Medeama SC and Bibiani Gold Stars, collecting 54 points from 13 wins and 15 draws.