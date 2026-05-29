Dahvi’s “Ready or Not” EP blends resilience with emotional honesty

There are not many artists making music quite like Dahvi right now. Raised between Port Harcourt’s Mile 1 and Omoku in Rivers State, the Nigerian singer-songwriter has steadily built a sound that blends Afropop with the Pop, R&B, and Soul influences that shaped him growing up. On “Ready or Not”, Dahvi shares the mindset that he is prepared to move forward with or without external validation.

A central thread throughout the EP is resilience. On “Patty Cake,” Dahvi reflects on the role music has played in keeping him grounded through difficult seasons, positioning his craft as a source of both livelihood and emotional strength. That introspective tone continues “Peace of Mind,” where he prioritises clarity, focus, and emotional balance in the face of pressure and distraction.

The project also leans into emotional honesty in relationships. “Mood” explores attraction, confusion, and romantic tension, while “Lonely” strips things down further into vulnerability, isolation, and emotional fatigue. These moments reveal a softer side of Dahvi’s artistry.

Towards the closing stretch of the EP, tracks like “Dahvileon” and “Blow Empty” introduce self-belief, perseverance, and hope for a better future. Even in moments where doubt appears, the project consistently returns to optimism and determination.

Sonically, the EP moves fluidly between Afropop, R&B, Soul, and Highlife textures. “Ready or Not” captures the mindset of a young artist and his determination to keep moving forward, no matter the circumstances.

TRACKLISTING

Patty Cake

Peace of Mind

Mood

Samory II ft. Bella Shmurda

Lonely

Dahvileon

Blow

“Ready or Not” is now available on all streaming platforms via ONErpm here: https://onerpm.link/readyornotbydahvi