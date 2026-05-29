Black Queens Name 22 Players for June Camp

Black Queens coach Kim Lars Björkegren has named a 22-player squad for a June camp as preparations intensify for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Held during the FIFA international window, the camp is expected to play a key role in the technical team’s longer-term build-up to the continental tournament, with a number of international friendlies also lined up for the period.

Björkegren’s squad blends experienced players with emerging talents as the coaching staff continue to assess options, sharpen team chemistry and strengthen the group ahead of the competition.

The programme forms part of ongoing efforts by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to keep the Black Queens active and competitive in the lead-up to WAFCON.