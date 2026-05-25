Drivers Demand Urgent Repairs on Dangerous Ashanti Road

Drivers operating on the Nkawie-Seidi-Kobeng-Amanchia-Mpatuam route in the Ashanti Region have appealed to the government for urgent road repairs, describing conditions on the stretch as dangerous, economically damaging, and a growing threat to the safety of passengers and cargo.

The route passes through the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality and the Amansie West District, serving commuters, traders, students, farmers, and residents who depend on it as their primary link to markets, schools, and health facilities. Drivers say journeys that should take minutes have stretched into hours as vehicles struggle through severely deteriorated sections of the road, with the physical damage also driving up vehicle maintenance costs and pushing transport fares beyond what many communities can absorb.

Security has emerged as the most urgent dimension of the problem. Drivers reported that armed robbers have identified the road’s worst sections as prime locations for attacks, targeting vehicles that slow or become stuck on damaged portions. The pattern described turns infrastructure failure directly into a law enforcement crisis, exposing passengers and goods to robbery at points where drivers have no choice but to reduce speed.

Residents living along the route echoed the concerns of drivers, saying the road’s deteriorating condition has restricted access to farmlands, disrupted trade, and made it harder to reach health services in emergencies. The cumulative effect, they said, has suppressed economic activity across communities that already operate without many of the basic amenities available in urban centres.

The drivers addressed their appeal directly to the Ministry of Roads and Highways and local district assemblies, calling on both bodies to place the route on the priority list for construction and rehabilitation. They argued that restoring the road to a usable standard would shorten travel times, reduce operating costs for transporters, improve security conditions, and restore economic momentum to the communities it serves.

The appeal forms part of a wider and intensifying pattern of demands for faster government action on rural and peri-urban road infrastructure across the Ashanti Region.